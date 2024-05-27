Memorial Day: 'I call them heroes'

The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Eden Park is a decades-old tradition conducted by the members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 10.

Former and current service members gathered with family and loved ones to remember those who have died in service to the country. While there were some Korean and post-Vietnam-era veterans, the bulk of those in attendance stood to be recognized when the Vietnam War era was announced.

This year's guest speaker was Jean Wilson, the first female commander to serve the Department of Ohio, American Legion. She's also served on the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission and is currently that board's president, among her many accolades.

Wilson spoke briefly on the theme of remembering all who have fallen in service throughout the country's history.

"In tens to thousands of homes, a carefully folded and lovingly preserved American flag rests in a place of honor, a token of a loved one's sacrifice for their country," she said. "It is altogether fitting that we celebrate Memorial Day; the freedom that has been won and sustained by those fallen heroes.

"Yes, I call them heroes. All who died wearing the uniform the United States Armed Forces are undeniably heroes."

Scroll below to see images from Monday's event.

1 of 8 — Memorial Day 2024 (20).jpg People salute or place their hands over their hearts during the Pledge of Allegiance. Tana Weingartner / WVXU 2 of 8 — Memorial Day 2024 (4).jpg A family gathers for the Memorial Day ceremony in Eden Park. Tana Weingartner / WVXU 3 of 8 — Memorial Day 2024 (8).jpg Members of the 478th Engineer Battalion of Fort Thomas, KY. Tana Weingartner / WVXU 4 of 8 — Memorial Day 2024 (15).jpg The VVA Chapter 10 Color Guard posts the colors. Tana Weingartner / WVXU 5 of 8 — Memorial Day 2024 (30).jpg Volunteers carry the flags of the various branches of the Armed Services as each branch's theme is played. New this year, the UC Bearcat and Alumni Bands included the theme for the Space Force as well. Tana Weingartner / WVXU 6 of 8 — Memorial Day 2024 (38).jpg People place flags in remembrance of loved ones. Tana Weingartner / WVXU 7 of 8 — Memorial Day 2024 (37).jpg Guest Speaker Jean Wilson, center, receives a photo of the monument. Tana Weingartner / WVXU 8 of 8 — Memorial Day 2024 (34).jpg A UC Bearcat Bands trumpeter plays taps near the conclusion of the ceremony. Tana Weingartner / WVXU

"Ask anyone who's lost a loved one serving their country, if their son or daughter was a hero; those who answered their country's call and put themselves in harm's way; who put the welfare of their own comrades ahead of their own safety; who placed duty ahead of personal interests," she continued. "They indeed are heroes.

"We honor them today, and know that their sacrifice will never, ever be forgotten."

She encouraged those in attendance to continue to call for a full accounting of all those who were missing in action or prisoners of war.

The ceremony concluded with a moment in which people were invited to speak aloud the names of their fallen loved ones. Though hesitant at first, soon the names of men and women were called out and honored, some as tears glistened in the speakers' eyes.

Held each year at the Vietnam Veterans memorial across from the Eden Park Overlook, the event includes a flag raising, posting of service flags, honor wreaths, a flag tribute, a 21-gun salute, a guest speaker, and music provided by the University of Cincinnati Bearcat Bands and Alumni Band. The chapter also recognizes recipients of its annual scholarship program.

