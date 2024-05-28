Metro seeking public input on coming crosstown route and other service changes

Greater Cincinnati's bus system is getting some upgrades. Before that happens, though, Metro is taking a last round of public comment.

The transit service is adding a new crosstown route, called Route 61, from Maderia to Mt. Airy along Galbraith Road. That route will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Metro will also make adjustments to existing routes 5, 12, 21, 33, 67, 77 and 90. More details about those changes can be found can be found on this survey about the proposals.

Metro is taking public input on the changes at a virtual meeting Tuesday, May 28 at noon. The transit service will also hold three in-person meetings this week: