© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Metro seeking public input on coming crosstown route and other service changes

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published May 28, 2024 at 3:28 AM EDT
A Metro bus sits in the underground Riverfront Transit Center, beneath 2nd Street, ahead of a press conference on September 30, 2022.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
A Metro bus sits in the underground Riverfront Transit Center, before a press conference on September 30, 2022.

Greater Cincinnati's bus system is getting some upgrades. Before that happens, though, Metro is taking a last round of public comment.

The transit service is adding a new crosstown route, called Route 61, from Maderia to Mt. Airy along Galbraith Road. That route will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Metro expanding service to new Greyhound station in Arlington Heights

Metro will also make adjustments to existing routes 5, 12, 21, 33, 67, 77 and 90. More details about those changes can be found can be found on this survey about the proposals.

Metro is taking public input on the changes at a virtual meeting Tuesday, May 28 at noon. The transit service will also hold three in-person meetings this week:

  • Tuesday at 5 pm at the Huntington Center (525 Vine Street, 45202, 23rd floor).
  • Wednesday at 5 pm at the Price Hill Library (970 Purcell Ave, 45205).
  • Thursday at 5:30 pm at the Springdale Recreation Center (11999 Lawnview Ave, 45246).
Tags
Local News Daily ViewMetro
Nick Swartsell
Nick has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
See stories by Nick Swartsell