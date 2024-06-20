Cincinnati Pride parade closes some streets Downtown Saturday
The Cincinnati Pride Parade takes place Saturday, June 22, and the city's Department of Transportation and Engineering is listing necessary road closures Downtown to accommodate the event.
The following streets will close at the listed times and should reopen at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.
8 a.m. Saturday
- Seventh Street exit ramp from SB 75 closed
- Seventh Street ramp from Gest Street closed
- W 8th Street- eastbound closed at Linn Street
- Central Avenue closed between Sixth Street and Ninth Street
- Plum Street closed between Ninth Street and George Street
10:30 a.m. Saturday
- Seventh Street closed between Central Avenue and Walnut Street
- Elm Street closed between Sixth Street and Garfield Place
- Race Street closed between Garfield Place and Sixth Street
- Fifth Street closed between Race Street and Walnut Street
- Sixth Street closed between Walnut Street and Race Street
- Vine Street/Rosa Parks Street closed north of Ted Berry Way
- Fourth Street closed between Walnut Street and Race Street
- Third Street closed between Walnut Street and Race Street
- Second Street closed between Elm Street and Walnut Street
- Freedom Way closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Walnut Street closed south of Second Street (local access only)
- Joe Nuxhall Way closed south of Second Street
- Mehring Way closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way (CRG to exit westbound only)
- E Pete Rose Way- closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way
- Johnny Bench Way closed