Cincinnati Pride parade closes some streets Downtown Saturday

The Cincinnati Pride Parade takes place Saturday, June 22, and the city's Department of Transportation and Engineering is listing necessary road closures Downtown to accommodate the event.

The following streets will close at the listed times and should reopen at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

8 a.m. Saturday

Seventh Street exit ramp from SB 75 closed

Seventh Street ramp from Gest Street closed

W 8th Street- eastbound closed at Linn Street

Central Avenue closed between Sixth Street and Ninth Street

Plum Street closed between Ninth Street and George Street

10:30 a.m. Saturday