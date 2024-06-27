© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Yoga for kids — Buddhists to teach mindfulness, meditation to young people

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
A temple with flags surrounded by grass.
Provided
The GSM temple in Colerain Township will host the meditation and yoga classes.

Buddhist monks at the at Gaden Samdrupling Monastery in Colerain Township say they can help kids deal with the pressures and stresses of modern life. The order is hosting a meditation and yoga camp Saturday.

Teacher Jamyang Lama says kids have a lot of stress and distractions in their lives.

“Nowadays the kids are living with a tablet 24 hours a day, and they are exposed to so much information. Some is good, some is bad. It causes them a lot of distraction and stress.”

He says the kids will learn breathing techniques and mindfulness practices.

“Yoga and meditation can both be very helpful for the kids to learn how to focus their minds. It will help them to have a calmer mind, and also more able to focus on their studies and whatever activity they do.”

This is the first such camp the monastery has hosted since before the pandemic.

Jamyang Lama says the teachers are used to working with children, but it should prove to be a unique experience. The camp is for kids ages 7 to 14, and parents are welcome to participate, too.
