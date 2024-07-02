Newport on the Levee to celebrate Independence Day with 'Newport Blast' celebration

The city of Newport, meetNKY, Newport on the Levee, and BB Riverboats are coming together to celebrate Independence Day this year with a "Newport Blast" event Wednesday, July 3, on the Levee.

The carnival-inspired Fourth of July event will feature live music, food, kids' activities, and a hot dog-eating contest to go along with a fireworks and drone show later that night.

Cassie Pennington with Newport on the Levee says Newport Blast's location at the shopping, dining, and entertainment center offers something for everyone who comes to celebrate the holiday.

"Having the beautiful skyline behind us, it's the perfect backdrop of Cincinnati, but also what's really great is we are an entertainment-driven property so there's just so much to do here," Pennington said.

For those looking for a different view of the night's fireworks, guests can purchase tickets to board a cruise with BB Riverboats, which will be running dining and sightseeing cruises all afternoon into the evening.

While the festival will focus on celebrating Americana and the traditions of the Fourth of July, Pennington says it also will highlight Newport's effort to expand its offerings along the riverfront. In the past few years, the entertainment center has added several new businesses and plans to construct a new Margaritaville Hotel Resort by the end of 2026.

"I think this is a city that's really growing and we just want to show everyone the transformation of it," she said.

Newport Blast kicks off at The Levee at 5 p.m. The fireworks and drone show is scheduled for 10 p.m. along the river.