Workers at Anderson Twp. Starbucks vote to unionize

Starbucks Workers United, the worker-led organization representing thousands of unionized employees, says the baristas at a Starbucks in Anderson Township have voted to unionize.

Documents from the National Labor Relations Board show the union election was held inside the store Monday. Seventeen employees were eligible to participate in the vote. Managers and supervisors were excluded.

According to the union's account on X, formerly Twitter, the baristas at the store on the corner of Beechmont and Five Mile Road voted 11-1 in favor of forming a union.

The Anderson Township location was one of several Starbucks stores to file for a union election earlier this month. Workers at those stores signed a letter addressed to CEO Laxman Narasimhan outlining their reasons for the vote. Workers say many Starbucks stores are understaffed and employees often don't get scheduled for enough hours to earn a living wage despite those stores remaining busy. They say this has led to worker burnout and a worse customer experience.

Within the past few days, workers at several Starbucks stores around the country have voted to unionize.

Starbucks corporate says it's committed to bargaining with unions in a way that respects the dignity, individuality, and privacy of its employees. Each store's contract will be negotiated and ratified separately.

The Beechmont and File Mile Road store is the second Cincinnati area Starbucks to unionize. Workers at a downtown Cincinnati shop on 4th and Vine Street became the first in 2022.