How the global outage is — or isn't — affecting Greater Cincinnati companies and communities

Local communities and companies are dealing with the fallout from Friday morning's Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage.

911 services

Some area 911 services went offline. Butler County reported its 911 services were back up before 8 a.m., while Kenton County said it was still trying to get its non-emergency phones back up. 911 is still working there. Hamilton County EMA tells WVXU it was not affected.

"The Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center has not been affected by the Microsoft outage," the city of Cincinnati adds in an email to WVXU.

Local banks and large companies

Fifth Third Bank was coordinating to get its systems back up, and some branches were affected.

"The widespread CrowdStrike outage is impacting the ability of some employees to log into their computers. We are working to address the issue and reinstate access," a Fifth Third spokesperson told WVXU in a statement. "At this time, impact to our customers and branch network is minimal and our digital and self-service channels are operational. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Procter and Gamble emailed employees noting some computers company-wide were affected. Kroger tells WVXU it wasn't seeing any major impacts as of around 10:45 a.m. Friday

CVG

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport had some delayed and canceled flights. The airport says you should check with the airline if you're planning to travel.

"A good way to do that is to download your airline's app," said CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner.

Hospitals

Good news for one of the largest hospital systems: UC Health says it was also not affected.

"UC Health services are currently not disrupted by this morning’s global IT outage. Operations are continuing as normal," said a statement from the director of media relations at UC Health.

TriHealth was checking its systems, reporting some issues but said no appointments had been canceled as of mid-morning.

"TriHealth is conducting health checks of our information systems as a result of the global Microsoft outages. At this time we have experienced a small impact on some administrative systems but nothing that is currently impacting patient care. We will continue to monitor our systems," the hospital system wrote on Facebook. "No patient appointments have been cancelled, if this changes, we will release additional information."

Cincinnati Children's reports many of its computer systems were affected by the outage and warned patients to expect delays. Around 10 a.m. the hospital updated to state all appointments would resume as normal beginning at 10 a.m.

"We ask for your patience as our teams are continuing to work as quickly as possible to restore all computer systems and functions across all locations; however, delays may still occur and should be planned for whenever possible," the hospital wrote on Facebook. "Also, please note that our phones are very busy. If you had an appointment that was canceled this morning, a member of our team will call you to reschedule."

Government

Statewide, Ohio Department of Administrative Services Director Kathleen C. Madden said the software outage was impacting some state IT services.

"While we are working quickly to resolve issues caused by this outage and bring services back up, we ask that all users of our systems be patient until we can fully restore all services. Aside from this outage, state government continues to deliver services to Ohio’s citizens,” she said.

As NPR reported, thousands of Microsoft users reported being suddenly knocked offline early Friday, and the culprit appeared to be cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, which had a routine software update malfunction.

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts,” the company said in a statement.

The company said the outage was the result of a software glitch, not a cyberattack. It said the issue has been identified and a fix was sent to customers.