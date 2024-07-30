Paddlefest expects to see 1,800 on the Ohio River this weekend

The Ohio River Paddlefest returns to Cincinnati for the 23rd year this weekend.

The river event got its start in 2001 with founder Brewster Rhoads and a few of his friends.

“(We) thought, ‘Hey, wouldn't it be cool if we can invite all the people we know who love canoeing and kayaking to jump in the Ohio River at an event that we could potentially organize if we thought about it?’ ” Rhoads said. “We decided, ‘Hey, let's try it. Let's start the Ohio River Paddlefest.’ ”

Two-hundred-and-fifty people participated in the first paddle.

“It grew and grew and grew every year,” Rhoads said.

RELATED: This youth green workforce gets teens outside — and into conservation

On Saturday, about 1,800 paddlers will launch canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards from the Schmidt Recreation Complex in the East End. Participants will paddle either a four-and-a-half-mile route to the Public Landing, Downtown, or a nine-mile route to Gilday Recreation Center on the West Side.

Paddlefest claims to be the largest paddling celebration in the U.S. Rhoads said the event has wanted to get official recognition.

“We always thought, ‘Gee, we're kind of a big operation,' ” Rhoads said. “Maybe we should apply to become a Guinness Book of World Records event and officially put a stamp on it and confirm that we are the largest. Turns out, it costs a lot of money to get them to certify your event.”

Rhoads says a New Jersey event holds the title for the largest parade of canoes and kayaks. It involved just over 1,100 paddlers. Paddlefest is expecting closer to 2,000 participants this weekend.

While people are paddling, the Ohio River is closed to motorized traffic.

“We've applied for a river closure so that folks could enjoy the river without barges and recreational power boats,” Rhoads said.

The Ohio River Paddlefest supports and is organized by Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that expands teens’ access to outdoor recreation by providing free monthly experiences.

“To be on a hike, to be on a bike ride, to go kayaking, to go climbing, to go skiing with 40, or 50, or 60 other young people that you meet from multiple different schools throughout the region, going out on an outing the same day, it helps to create connections and self-confidence,” Rhoads said.

RELATED: Nearly 20 candidates apply for open Cincinnati School Board seat

Rhoads said he hopes having outdoor experiences like Adventure Crew or Paddlefest inspires participants to care more about the natural environment.

“When you're out on the river for two-and-a-half, three hours paddling — and especially if you find it to be a rewarding experience — you love the beauty and natural feel of it. You may see an eagle flying over your head, which happens almost every year during Paddlefest. You get off the river at the end, invariably people say, ‘I had no idea the Ohio was so beautiful. What can I do to protect it?’ ” Rhoads said.

Weekend events

Friday, Aug. 2

The Outdoors for All Expo will take place from 4-9:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Recreation Complex. The event is free and open to the public. The celebration of outdoor recreation is a Paddlefest pre-party that will feature exhibitors, opportunities to ride on boats, live music and food trucks. There will also be a used gear sale.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Paddling begins at 7 a.m. with boats launching from the Schmidt Recreation Complex. The race participants will launch first and recreational participants will follow. Paddlers will travel either four-and-a-half miles to the Public Landing, Downtown, or nine miles to Gilday Recreation Center on the West Side.