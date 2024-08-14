36th Midwest Black Family Reunion is 'Dedicated & Determined'

Cincinnati's annual celebration of Black families is marking 36 years this week.

"You can come and get a free health screening in the park. You can send your student on a college tour. You have the opportunity to have live entertainment there in the park," says Midwest Black Family Reunion Executive Director Tracey Artis.

She says the annual Midwest Black Family Reunion has something for everyone, and even after 36 years, it's still as important as ever.

"It's an important event everywhere to strengthen and uplift and encourage families, and this is what our event does."

This year's theme is "Dedicated & Determined," "honoring the strength and perseverance of our community," says Artis.

The national Black Family Reunion was started in 1986 and many cities launched their own. Cincinnati's event is one of fewer than 30 Black Family Reunions nationwide, though organizations in other cities are starting to regain momentum for the annual gatherings.

"Some of the other ones are making their way back," Artis notes. "Atlanta is working hard to have theirs, but three things plagued the cities that drifted off: crime, no funding, and no succession plan. It didn't happen in Cincinnati because the corporate entities here have undergirded the event annually with donations and sponsorships."

Artis says organizers in other cities have reached out to her for guidance and help getting their events going. While she declines to work on other reunions in order to keep her focus on this annual event, she says she tells folks the secret to Cincinnati's success is support from local corporations.

The event, which runs Aug. 15-18, will begin Thursday with a keynote BFR Speaks address from journalist Roland Martin. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long will provide the keynote during the Heritage Breakfast Friday morning on Fountain Square. Other events include a Saturday morning parade in Avondale led by Grand Marshall Annie Ruth, a local artist and author, and the two-day festival at Sawyer Point featuring hip-hop pioneer Doug E. Fresh on Saturday, and Choirfest featuring gospel music artist Ricky Dillard on Sunday.

Pastor KZ Smith and First Lady Connie Smith of Corinthian Baptist Church are this year's Family of the Year. Former Cincinnati mayor Dwight Tillery will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

A tour of local colleges aimed at high school students returns this year, too.

Artis reports the event draws 10,000 people annually.

"We draw people from all over the country. Last year, we found people from 22 different states that came here for the Black Family Reunion," she adds.

The Midwest Black Family Reunion is a family-focused celebration of the historic strengths and values of the Black family. It launched in 1989 and is one of only a few such festivals still active. Civil Rights leader Dorothy Height, the woman who founded the national Black Family Reunion in 1986, also helped organize the March on Washington, and is credited for being the first person to view African American and women's equality as a whole, rather than separately.

Schedule of events

BFR Speaks with Roland Martin

When: Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Corinthian Baptist Church, 1920 Tennessee Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45237

BFR Heritage Breakfast, with Keynote Speaker Sheryl Long

When: Friday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. ET

Where: Fountain Square

BFR Lounge, honoring WLWT’s Courtis Fuller

When: Friday, Aug. 16, noon-8 p.m. ET (Courtis will be honored at 5 p.m.)

Where: 1 East 4th St./4th and Vine streets, downtown Cincinnati

BFR Parade, with Grand Marshall Annie Ruth

When: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Avondale; starts on Forest Avenue and ends on Knott Street

BFR @ Sawyer Point, including the Urban Concert with Doug E. Fresh

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, noon-8 p.m.; concert is at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove

BFR @ Sawyer Point, including Choir Fest with Ricky Dillard

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, noon-8 p.m.; concert is at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove

