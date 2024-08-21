Weather highs and lows could have you seeing unwanted 'visitors'

If you think you've seen an uptick in pests or rodents like mice — or signs of their existence — over the last few days, you possibly have.

"One way that rodents know that the season change is coming is based off of the temperature. So with cooler nights, you may find rodents or even other insects coming into your home that you typically don't see during the summer months, because to them, they think that there's a season change on the horizon," says Kurt Scherzinger, president of ScherZinger Pest Control and a past president of the Ohio Pest Management Association.

Scherzinger adds the mostly dry weather we've been experiencing across the Tri-State may also have pests seeking out something to drink. Like humans, he points out, they too require water to survive, just in smaller quantities.

"They'll seek additional water sources like condensation on a pipe or a leaky faucet," he says. "If you think of the size of a rodent compared to the size of us, even the smallest little droplet would actually hydrate them, just like a full glass of water would for somebody like us."

JT Benitez is an educator for Agriculture and Natural Resources at the OSU Extension Office in Butler County. He agrees the recent weather has pests starting to think about the winter.

"When it dips into the 30s and 40s at night, then you'll really start seeing them," he says, adding rodents particularly like tall grasses, fields, and anywhere with places or crevices to hide and nest in.

He recommends thinking about a pest protection plan now, rather than waiting until it's colder.

"Have proper pest control in place ahead of time," he says. For rodents, he recommends tamper-proof rodent stations that let animals like mice and rats in, but not children or other animals.

How to prep your home against unwanted guests

Scherzinger also has a slew of tips to help you prepare.

"They're looking for moisture and food sources," Scherzinger says. "They're not very picky on what they eat. They will literally eat anything.

"If you have stored birdseed or dog food out in the garage, make sure that's in a sealed Rubbermaid-type container where it has a snap-shut lid. In your pantry, don't just leave chips in their bag. It's always beneficial to put those in a sealable container as well."

The biggest tip, Scherzinger says, is to take a walk around your property and seal up any cracks or small holes where bugs or rodents could get in. Keep in mind, even the smallest crack could be enough for something to squeeze through.

"Really anything the size of a pencil eraser a rodent can actually squeeze through."

A dime is another good example. Don't forget about weep holes in your brick walls. Scherzinger says to stick a little steel wool in those or add some kind of cover.

If you live in a multi-family dwelling, now's the time to inspect under the sink and other places where pipes or electric come into your apartment. Make sure any spaces around those areas are sealed to prevent pests from entering.

The dry weather also has insects trooping indoors. Scherzinger says his company has been finding a lot more pests like carpenter ants getting into buildings and homes, looking for moisture.

"A big misconception is that carpenter ants actually live in the home, and the fact is, they're typically living out in a hollowed-out tree and they're just coming to the home for food and moisture and actually traveling back."

Scherzinger's final tip for insects and rodents is to make sure no trees or shrubs are touching your house.

"Both insects and rodents alike will use a tree or shrub branch touching the house as a natural bridge from their environment into your environment."

He also recommends, if you come across a nest of stinging insects that you make sure you're not allergic before trying to deal with them. They can become more active during dry spells. He says his company frequently gets calls from customers who found out about an allergy the hard way and now need a pest control company to finish the job.