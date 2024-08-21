Northern Kentucky has a housing shortage. You can provide input on solutions

Data suggests Northern Kentucky's housing stock doesn't meet the needs of its residents.

But what can the region do about it? Area nonprofits are convening public meetings to discuss the issue.

Brighton Center's Stephanie Stiene says housing aligned with the wages of people in the community is one of the biggest issues facing the region.

"Sixty percent of our workforce in Northern Kentucky makes $60,000 a year or less," she said. "So we really need housing at price points along the full scale of the continuum."

Brighton Center — along with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and other groups — are partnering on a series of community meetings to talk about the issue. At the center of those meetings: an extensive report the Northern Kentucky Area Development District issued last year about the eight-county region's housing needs.

The report suggests Northern Kentucky will need to produce more than 6,600 new units of housing above what is already in the pipeline to meet the region's needs. Much of that housing — 3,260 units — should be affordable to people making between $15 and $25 an hour. Another 500 units should be added for people making even less than that.

There are plenty of other insights in the data, and volunteers will be on hand at the public sessions to walk residents through the highlights of the report.

The first session is Aug. 22 between 6-7:30 p.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 2001 Jack Woods Parkway, Independence, KY, 41051.

Another will be held Aug. 27 from 4-6 p.m. at Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY, 41018.

A third will be Sept. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Pendleton County Library, 801 Robbins Ave., Falmouth, KY, 41040.

