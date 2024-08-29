Riverfest is Sunday: What you can and can't bring and how to get around town

Officials on both sides of the Ohio River are gearing up for the region's Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks Sunday.

The event draws thousands every year to the banks of the Ohio River. With all of those people come special traffic closures and rules about what you can and can't bring.

Attendees can begin setting up tarps or blankets along the river at noon Sunday. Officials say anything set up before that time will be removed. You can't use duct tape or objects like stones to secure the tent, but lighter tape like masking tape is OK.

Ohio closures

On the Ohio side of the river, access to Cincinnati's riverfront south of Third Street will be open to pedestrians only. All streets north of Third Street will remain open to vehicles.

The Roebling, Taylor Southgate and Clay Wade Bailey Bridges across the Ohio River will also be closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m. except for local access to 471, which will close at 7 p.m.

In addition, the Third Street exits from Columbia Parkway westbound and I-71 southbound will close at 9 p.m., when the fireworks are scheduled to begin.

RELATED: The explosive history of fireworks

The Purple People Bridge between Newport and Cincinnati will also be closed to pedestrians and cyclists Sunday starting at 8 a.m. as crews prepare the fireworks displays. The Fourth Street Bridge between Covington and Newport will also close to traffic at 8 p.m.

Kentucky closures

Covington officials are also preparing for big crowds, according to Police Lieutenant Justin Bradbury. He says almost all streets north of Fourth Street in Covington will be closed after 5 p.m. Madison Avenue will remain open until 6 p.m. or until parking garages are full.

Access to Devou Park will be limited to neighboring residents and their guests starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, there are numerous areas around the riverfront where parking will be prohibited.

Covington officials expect roads will reopen about an hour after the fireworks wrap up at roughly 9:30 p.m.

Bradbury cautions attendees to leave their pets at home — as well as adult beverages.

"One of the biggest things we have to tell folks to avoid bringing is alcohol," he said. "That's off-limits. We're going to make you dump it right there at the checkpoint or you're going to have to take it back to your car."

RELATED: How to help your pets deal with fireworks

Weapons, large bags, drugs and a number of other items are also prohibited during the fireworks.

You can find a detailed rundown of street closures, no-parking zones and rules for the Covington riverfront on the city of Covington's website.

More details about Newport's street closures and traffic directions after the fireworks are also on the city of Newport's website.

The city of Cincinnati is directing people to the official Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks information page.