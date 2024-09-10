It's debate day, and these Cincinnatians are tuning in

Plenty of Greater Cincinnati voters will likely tune into Tuesday's first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Questions about the economy, abortion access, immigration and other hot-button issues will take center stage. But will the candidates' answers sway undecided voters? That's unclear.

Many people around downtown Cincinnati Monday declined on-the-record interviews about the debate. But Trump supporters, Harris fans and undecided voters alike said they'd be tuning in with interest.

Derrick Peterson of Price Hill isn't sure exactly what he's looking for in the debate. But he hopes it helps him make his choice.

"I'm hoping we can get the right person in there who can do the job for us," he said. "The world is so screwed up right now. So I'm just looking for whoever to get in there and do what they're supposed to do."

Peterson is freshly retired but thinking about picking up a part-time job to help with the rising expenses caused by inflation. He says he's looking to hear what both candidates have to say about that.

"The economy and jobs — that's the main thing I'm focused on," he said.

Tom Price is a transit planner who lives in Anderson Township. He's not expecting the debate to change his vote — he says he's all-in for Harris — but he'll be tuning in anyway.

"I've already made up my mind, so to me, a debate is just entertainment factor," he said.

Price thinks plenty of people are in a similar situation, whether they're supporting Harris or Trump. But he hopes the debate provides something for people who are still on the fence.

"I don't think it's going to move the needle more," he says. "I think they're speaking to a small set of people, but that may just be me. I just hope more people become engaged."

This presidential campaign's previous debate ended up having momentous consequences. A stumbling performance from President Joe Biden at his only debate with Trump two months ago caused widespread questions about his ability to compete for re-election and his eventual exit from the campaign. Harris was later nominated as his replacement.

The debate between Harris and Trump at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center begins at 9 p.m. ET. You can hear the debate at 91.7 WVXU or stream it at wvxu.org.

Details about subsequent presidential debates have not been set. Vice presidential candidates — Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — will debate Oct. 1.