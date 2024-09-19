© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Body found in Laurel County believed to be suspected I-75 gunman

WEKU | By Stan Ingold
Published September 19, 2024 at 9:23 AM EDT
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Junior addressing media about the body found in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police Facebook Stream
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Junior addressing media about the body found in Laurel County

A body found near Exit 49 in Laurel County off Interstate 75 is believed to be that of suspected gunman Joseph Couch. A couple searching for Couch, along with Kentucky State Police Troopers found the body in a heavily wooded area after seeing vultures flying overhead.

During a press conference Wednesday evening, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Junior said this should help put the community at ease.

“The main thing, is that the people of Laurel County can rest easy, much easier, knowing this manhunt is now come to a conclusion.”

Burnett recognized Fred and Sheila McCoy for helping Troopers find the body. He added that the investigation is still ongoing.

“This is still an active investigation, but I would like to acknowledge, that we are very confident that this brings closure to the search for Joseph Couch.”

Burnett said there were articles found with the body that lead them to believe it is Couch, including a weapon found at the scene.

He said officials will take the body to Frankfort for an autopsy and a positive identification.

