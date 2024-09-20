Eww, what's that smell?

If you've noticed a particular smell lately, and can't pin down the source, don’t automatically blame the dog. It might not be something you stepped in, or a garbage barge sailing down the river. The odor may be coming from the storm sewers — and the drought might be to blame.

Twenty-two counties in Ohio were declared natural disaster areas earlier this month because of a lack of rain. Southwest Ohio counties, including Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren, and nearby counties in southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky are not included in the declaration, but are still very dry.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati says when sewers go without rain for a long period, they don't get washed out. That means solids sit and release their fragrances. Deb Leonard says it’s more noticeable in areas that still have combined sewers.

Leonard says MSD can investigate a particular location and address the problem if necessary. But, the National Weather Service says there's a good chance of rain next week, and that could move things along.