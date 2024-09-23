New Richmond hopes riverfront project helps village change course

It's a late summer afternoon and more than 100 people have dragged chairs and blankets down to the sandy bank of the Ohio River in New Richmond.

A small, ramshackle boat bobs just offshore as several occupants in outlandish attire lead sing-alongs and perform acrobatic tricks.

It's the Flotsam River circus, making its way down the water from Pittsburgh to Paducah, Ky.

They've found a receptive audience here in the 210-year-old village about 25 miles east of Cincinnati. That's not surprising — the river is a big part of the small town's history, and likely its future.

This empty bank will change soon. Last year New Richmond landed a $13.4 million Appalachian Community Grant from the state of Ohio to remake its riverfront with a marina, outdoor performance spaces, mooring for large riverboats and more.

Village administrator Kathryn Bailey says the project, called "Liberty Landing," is the start of a new chapter for the community of 2,700 people.

"This grant is our road back," she says. "It's our transformation from broken to whole. That's where we are."

The village has reeled from the 2014 loss of Beckjord Power Plant just west and Zimmer Power Plant a few miles east in 2022.

The closures of those coal-fired plants cost the community many jobs, a big chunk of its tax base and, maybe, part of its identity.

Now the village is pivoting toward tourism, and its historic district overlooking the river is already seeing an upswing.

Ebb and flow

Up a long concrete staircase from the riverbank, rehabbed brick buildings constructed in the early- to mid-19th century stand along Front Street.

They've witnessed a dramatic and vibrant history — from crews building enormous riverboats to abolitionists risking their lives to shelter people crossing the Ohio River escaping slavery.

Most of those historic buildings are now homes, restaurants and shops, all of which are in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (or DORA) district the village established before the pandemic to attract people to enjoy the riverfront.

Some are ornate, with grand detailing. Others are simple river town houses built by some of the village's first residents after its founding in 1814 by revolutionary war veteran Jacob Light.

"This section of buildings is just a great example of what New Richmond was back in the roaring days of the river boats and the steamboat," Renaissance New Richmond President Bob Lees says, pointing down the village's business district.

Lees comes from a family who ran restaurants in New Richmond going back to 1913. He grew up on Front Street before moving around the globe as a businessman.

Lees was drawn back to the village by the potential he saw here. His nonprofit boosts economic development and cultural events in New Richmond, and he hopes Liberty Landing helps others see what he sees in the village.

As he walks down Front Street, he says the riverfront project could become a destination stop for tours by B&B Riverboats and national companies like American Cruise Lines, which is increasing trips along the Ohio River.

Once the riverboats dock, Lees says, New Richmond's charms will draw tourists to Front Street's shops and restaurants.

"It's about having a nice place for them to pull in, and a combination of a number of museums and fun events," he says.

Lees says the village's history with abolition and the underground railroad are a big draw for visitors. Then there are quirky attractions like the cardboard boat museum on Front Street.

It's an outgrowth of an annual cardboard boat race that has grown into a New Richmond tradition over the last two decades, luring spectators and competitors from across the country.

Efforts to revamp New Richmond's riverfront have been underway for a few years now, and it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Last year, some residents expressed concerns that they weren't getting enough information about the Liberty Landing project.

And there was controversy over the departure of riverboat restaurant Skippers this January, as well as an earlier battle over the docking of the historic Showboat Majestic, which sat on New Richmond's shores for months before village officials evicted it in 2022 citing maintenance concerns.

Village Administrator Bailey has been on the job for about six months. She says the village is trying to build more trust as it works with design firm KZF on final plans for the landing.

"The big thing that the residents of New Richmond like is communication," she says. "We do a daily shoutout to let people know what's going on. And we'll do a town forum in the last part of October to let people see the tentative design firm plans they've come up with."

Bailey says people will be able to give their feedback before plans are finalized. The village plans to break ground on the new riverfront project early next year.