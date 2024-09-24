Hamilton County launches home repair loan program

Homeowners worrying about the cost of roof repairs, replacing a furnace, or other maintenance could get help soon.

Hamilton County is launching a low-interest loan program for moderate income homeowners called "Revive and Thrive."

The program helps homeowners making less than 80% of the area median income ($58,700 for a single person) secure loans at 2% interest for repairs costing between $5,000 and $25,000. Those can also include removal of hazardous materials, porch and structural support issues, door and window replacements, electrical repairs and other maintenance.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says it's an extension of the county's work seeking to address housing issues.

"It's not just building housing, it's making sure the housing we have is preserved and the families in those homes stay in their homes," she said during a news conference announcing the program Tuesday. "It's a two-percent, low-interest loan for individuals who can't do the repairs otherwise and might have to move out."

Habitat for Humanity, Working in Neighborhoods and Warsaw Federal Bank will help administer the program.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation Cincinnati is also involved. Executive Director Kristen Baker says those organizations will be there to help homeowners during the repair process.

"They're going to service these programs and be alongside the homeowners at every step," she said.

LISC national Executive Vice President Ruth Jones Nichols was in Cincinnati Tuesday for the announcement.

"This program has been successful in other places like Detroit and Memphis, and we know it will be successful here, too," she said.

The program makes use of roughly $2 million from federal pandemic relief and Community Development Block Grant funding. The city of Cincinnati has a separate pot of that money it will be using to open up its version of the loan program soon. Homeowners in other parts of Hamilton County can apply now by calling 211 or visiting the county's website.