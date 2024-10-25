Rumpke says its been hit with a cyber attack

Rumpke says its been compromised by what it's calling a "cyber security incident." Few details were available as of late Thursday, but the company says it is investigating.

A Rumpke spokesperson tells WVXU the company doesn't believe customer data or payment processing systems have been affected. Trash and recycling collection also aren't affected.

Rumpke issued the following statement to WVXU:

Rumpke is aware of a cyber security incident. The information security of our employees and customers is and has always been extremely important to us. At this time, we do not believe any customer payment information or payment processing systems have been impacted. Rumpke service will not be impacted in any way. Rumpke is diligently working with forensics experts to investigate this incident. We will provide appropriate notifications and resources to anyone impacted as soon as we are able.

A notice on Rumpke's website and social media accounts Thursday morning stated the company was experiencing a temporary disruption with its customer service phone line. It's unclear if that trouble was related to the cyber incident. The company stated the phone lines were operational by about 3 p.m. Thursday.

An anti-ransomware company posted about the attack on its website, suggesting it may have been first reported on Oct. 11. A disclaimer on the site notes it does not guarantee 100% accuracy of its data.

Headquartered in Colerain Township, Rumpke employs around 4,000 people and operates 14 landfills and 12 recycling facilities, serving customers in five states.