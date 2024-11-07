Cincinnati preps for winter weather

It's hard to imagine snowy roads given the warm weather we've had recently, but they'll be here soon. Cincinnati Traffic and Roads Superintendent Jarrod Bolden says the city is prepared.

"We have capacity to hold 27,000 tons of salt," he said at a news conference at the city's salt stockpile in Camp Washington Thursday. It also has 48,000 gallons of salt brine and 100 trained snowplow drivers at the ready.

Both Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long spoke at that news conference, stressing the city is taking the coming winter weather seriously and asking drivers to give snowplows and other city vehicles responding to winter weather space on the roads.

RELATED: A Nutcracker-inspired 'Winter Wonderland' will be at Washington Park all December

The city reviewed and adjusted its snowplow routes this year to try and make winter weather cleanup quicker and more efficient.

Bolden says last winter was mild, leaving some of the city's previous salt reserves left over. That doesn't mean the city is taking another mild winter for granted, though.

"We like to plan for the worst and hope for the best," he said. "What we got last year as far as Mother Nature with a mild winter, that doesn't change our preparations. We want to make sure that whatever comes our way we're ready to handle."