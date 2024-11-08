The deadline to have a Real ID for flying is 6 months away

After years of delays, the deadline to get a Real ID-compliant driver's license is just six months away. Starting May 7, 2025, Americans will no longer be able to use a standard driver's license to fly commercially or enter a U.S. military base or federal building.

Officials from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana gathered Friday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to talk about how the rollout has been going, and what documentation people in their respective states need to get a Real ID.

"Real ID-compliant cards are generally identified by a star on the front of the card," says Ray Williams, TSA Federal Security Director for Kentucky. "When Real ID goes into effect, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need Real ID-compliant driver's licenses, state issued enhanced driver's licenses or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States."

RELATED: Time is ticking toward deadline to get your Real ID to fly in the U.S.

The most common alternative ID is a passport. The TSA website lists other acceptable forms of identification.

"The bottom line," Williams says, "is that travelers should have a Real ID or other accepted form of ID by the deadline to avoid significant delays at security checkpoints.

"The time to get it is now."

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman agrees and points out last minute applicants could cause delays.

"We're anticipating a rush as we approach the federal deadline, and there's some real concerns nationwide about capacity," says Norman. "We really encourage people to think ahead about what their individual needs are and to gather the documents required ahead of time to make sure the process is as quick and easy as possible."

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 in the wake of a report from the 9/11 Commission. That group determined it was too easy for people to obtain driver's licenses, posing a security risk. The initial deadline for all 50 states to become Real ID-compliant was extended numerous times, the last because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real ID-compliant cards will have a star somewhere on the top portion of the card.

Courtesy / U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security Real ID-compliant cards will have of one of the following markings on the upper portion of the card.

Adoption rates

Across the three states, Real ID adoption is highest in Indiana, which was also the first regionally to begin issuing the compliant IDs.

"[Indiana] started issuing Real ID in 2010," says Melissa Hook, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Communications and Media Relations Director

"We are currently at 77.2% of compliance, and by the May 7 deadline, we expect to reach 80%," Hook says. "We'd like to have it higher, but that's a reasonable goal in our estimation, for obtaining a Real ID in Indiana."

Ohio began issuing Real ID-compliant driver's licenses in July 2018. Registrar Norman says, because Ohio operates on a four-year renewal schedule, every Ohioan has had the chance to apply for a compliant ID.

"Currently, nearly 5 million Ohioans have taken that step and obtained a Real ID-compliant driver's license or state ID, and our Real ID adoption rate stands at about 54%," says Norman.

Kentucky has the lowest adoption rate regionally. The commonwealth, under former Gov. Matt Bevin, fought implementation of Real ID requirements and requested numerous deadline extensions.

"Thirty-two percent of Kentucky ID holders are already ahead of the curve by securing their Real IDs or ID card before the May 7 enforcement date," says Matt Cole, Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner. "I challenge every Kentuckian ... to get their Real ID prior to that enforcement date of May 7, 2025. While it's only six months away, it will be here before you know it."

Requirements by state

In order to obtain a Real ID-compliant ID, you will need, at minimum, documentation showing:



Full Legal Name

Date of Birth

Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence

Lawful Status

Documents need to be originals, not copies.

Ohio specific requirements and checklists

Kentucky specific requirements and checklists