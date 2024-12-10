Hamilton County seeks public input on emergency operations plan

Hamilton County officials are looking for public feedback on the Emergency Operations Plan.

"The Emergency Operations Plan is Hamilton County's plan for how we will respond to and recover from the natural, technological and human-caused hazards that might impact our residents and businesses," says Ryan McEwan, assistant director of the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

McEwan says it’s a living document that is constantly updated, but they’re looking for public feedback on the next official draft.

The plan outlines 21 different hazards that could impact southwest Ohio, like high wind and tornados, a hazardous materials incident, and severe winter weather.

"Having this plan allows us to work with partners to pre-identify who's going to be responsible for what, so that in the time that we're facing an emergency, we can more readily react and make sure we're taking care of those residents and businesses who have been impacted," McEwan said.

The top 10 hazard risks identified in the plan are:



High Wind & Tornado Hazardous Materials Incident Severe Winter Storm Flash Flood Extreme Cold Incident Extreme Heat Incident Severe Thunderstorm Infrastructure and Structural Failure Urban Fire Public Health Emergency

Two public meetings are scheduled to learn more and offer your opinion: a virtual meeting on Facebook Live Thursday morning starting at 9 a.m., and an in-person meeting at the Downtown library next Wednesday. You can also review the plan online and submit feedback via email.

The public review period is open until Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. Learn more and find a link to the plan on the county's website at this link.



How to give feedback

Virtual meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 9-10 a.m. via Facebook Live at this link.

In-person meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2-3 p.m. at the Downtown Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library (800 Vine St., 3 South Room A).

Send comments via email to Ryan McEwan: ryan.mcewan@hamiltoncountyohio.gov

How to sign up for emergency alerts

People who work and live in Hamilton County can sign up for online emergency alerts via Alert Hamilton County.

If an emergency event happens nearby, people will receive a text, email, and potentially a phone call, depending on the severity of the situation.