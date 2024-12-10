One person arrested in connection with I-471 Bridge fire

One person has been arrested in connection with the November 1 fire that damaged the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley says Kaitlen Hall, 24, is charged with two counts of obstructing justice.

McKinley and Mayor Aftab Pureval declined to reveal where Hall was arrested. Both stated the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests could be coming.

McKinley says a Tuesday evening press conference was called to "dispel false narratives" about the arrest and the fire.

"We want to be careful about the information we release," McKinley told reporters. "It's very sensitive. There is still an ongoing investigation and we want to make sure we don't release any inaccurate information."

One cause officials say they've ruled out: people experiencing homelessness.

"Fire investigators have confirmed... we've ruled out that this was a homeless encampment," McKinley said.

The fire started around a playground under the bridge and burned hot enough to damage the bridge's steel support beams. Crews are currently working on removing and replacing those beams. The bridge's southbound lanes are currently closed and likely won't reopen until March.

"Fire investigators have been pouring over evidence and videos, hours and hours of evidence, that led to today's arrests," Pureval said. "We have other strong leads and we expect to have more announcements here in the following days."