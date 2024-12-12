Memorial ride planned for long-time Greater Cincinnati cycling advocate Frank Henson

For years, if you were out and about around downtown Cincinnati between Thanksgiving and New Years, you might see a man with a big white beard dressed up as Santa on a Red Bike towing a sleigh.

That was Frank Henson — or as he was known around this time of year, Bicycle Santa.

Henson did more than dress up like Saint Nick. He spent about three decades advocating for bicycle-friendly legislation and infrastructure.

Henson helped realize everything from Ohio's law requiring drivers give cyclists three feet of space while passing, to the expansion of Greater Cincinnati's bicycle path and lane network, to the city's Red Bike bikeshare program.

Cycling advocacy group Queen City Bike's Joe Humpert says he was a huge influence locally.

"He really touched certainly everyone in the bicycling community," he says. "But with his persona of 'Bike Santa,' he made a lot of connections with people who didn't know anything about bikes."

Henson and his wife left Cincinnati a few years ago to travel around South America. He was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he passed away Dec. 8.

Queen City Bike and the Cincinnati Cycling Club will host a ride in his honor Dec. 14. Riders will begin to gather at 3 p.m. at the Wooden Cask Brewery on York Street in Newport, just a couple blocks from where Henson grew up.

The ride will start at 4 p.m., stopping at the north side of the Purple People Bridge at 4:30 p.m. for a proclamation from Cincinnati officials declaring December 14 "Bicycle Santa Day" in the city. It will then proceed to Findlay Market before heading back to Newport.

Humpert says all ability levels are welcome to ride or to attend the proclamation. Festive attire is encouraged but not required. The cycling groups are also encouraging attendees to bring toys for a toy drive in partnership with Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

You can find out more about the ride Queen City Bike's website.