Covington starts impounding electric rental scooters

Covington is cracking down on scooters left on sidewalks. The assistant director for neighborhood services says there's a new policy based on an existing ordinance. Walt Mace says the city forbids blocking the right-of-way without a permit.

“The biggest reason for that is, uncontrolled, those things start getting in the way and we have a pretty substantial population of people who need unimpeded access of our city sidewalks,” he says. “We have of late gotten several complaints about rental electric scooters that have been used and left on the sidewalks for days on end.”

Mace says when someone makes a complaint, city workers will impound the scooters in violation. The companies that own them can pay a $50 fee to reclaim them. A release from the city says any scooter not claimed within 30 days can be destroyed.

“Our release went out yesterday afternoon, [Monday], and we got our first two complaints yesterday before 10 p.m.”

Mace says Covington isn't opposed to the scooters, but doesn't like them blocking sidewalks.

Mace says the city has been very patient.

“I can’t say for sure, but it seems like maybe a subcontractor is thinking that they can just drop them off in sets and they’ll be rented here,” he says. “And without talking to city administration, that’s really not the path to take.”

Cincinnati has an operating agreement with scooter companies like Lime and Bird, but Covington does not.

“We fully understand people need a way to get around town. I kinda like the scooters as most of us do,” he says. “Coming into town is OK, but they can’t be left to sit. That’s essentially it.”

Mace says RedBike has an agreement with Covington, and has permission to install its rental stations in the public right-of-way. He says the RedBikes are also left at their stations, and are not left in the way in random places.