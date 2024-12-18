Lanes on Norwood Lateral, Red Bank Road Expressway to close Thursday night into Friday morning

The Norwood Lateral and Red Bank Road Expressway will experience a few lane closures Thursday night and early Friday morning while crews install new signs along both roadways.

From 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, a single westbound and eastbound lane will close on the Norwood Lateral near Ross Avenue. Between midnight and 5 a.m., the Norwood Lateral will see brief closures of all lanes.

A single westbound lane on the Red Bank Road Expressway approaching the I-71 North and South ramps will close for 12 hours between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. The expressway will have a short-term closure sometime between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During the closures of both roadways, traffic will be maintained by law enforcement officers. Drivers are advised to use caution around the area.

The sign installations are part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation and resurfacing project on the Norwood Lateral, which began in March.