Cincinnati recruiting lifeguards to staff public pools in 2025

Cincinnati officials are already recruiting lifeguards to staff the city’s 24 public pools. The city had enough lifeguards to open every facility last summer for the first time in five years.

"Every year there's just a national shortage of lifeguards," said Ethan Hibbard, aquatic director for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission. "...I know lifeguarding isn't as sought after as it once was. You know, kids are more apt to play video games and want to be inside."

Hibbard says recruitment for summer 2025 is on track to open all 24 pools again.

"We're doing pretty well," he said. "We have a recruiting team that we work with the city of Cincinnati's HR department, and we get out early. I mean, starting in August, as soon as the schools open back up, we had boots on the ground at each school trying to go and do lunch visits, career fairs."

Lifeguard classes start in January, and Hibbard says they encourage people to complete the training as early as possible.

"That way they can begin working right away in the summertime," he said.

