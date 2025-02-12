Metro unveils name for new bus rapid transit service

Cincinnati Metro is keeping it simple with the name of its upcoming bus rapid transit service. The new travel option will be called "Metro Rapid."

Metro Rapid will feature two bus lines along Reading Rd and Hamilton Ave, each with dedicated bus lanes to ensure buses can move along their routes with fewer interruptions. The new buses will be 60-feet long, about 20-feet longer than a standard Metro bus so it can hold more passengers.

Each stop on both routes will have a station with a level boarding platform to make getting on and off buses easier and accessible for more riders. The stations also will have ticket machines so riders can pay the fare before getting on the bus, shortening the time a bus spends at each stop.

Brandy Jones, chief communications officer with Metro, says the rapid service will give riders a faster, more reliable transportation option that operates almost like a rail service.

"All the benefits of light rail but on rubber tires," Jones said. "There's going to be significant cost savings and flexibility. And we're really excited for this new service to come to Cincinnati."

Although the new bus line is still a few years away, Metro will start testing different kinds of buses this month to determine which will perform best on Cincinnati's streets. Jones says Metro is considering an all-electric option, along with hybrid and diesel options.

"We know Cincinnati is very unique. We have those hills. We have lots of different climates, whether it's cold or whether it's really hot, and we want to test out everything before we make an investment," she said.

Metro will host open house sessions throughout the city in February and March to gather residents' input on what they would like to see from the new rapid bus system.

The Reading Rd rapid bus line is set to open in 2027. The Hamilton Ave line is scheduled for 2028.