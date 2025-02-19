Riverboat captains meet up in Cincinnati ahead of America's River Roots Festival

Captains of the nine riverboats participating in America’s River Roots Festival gathered in Cincinnati Wednesday to plan for the upcoming event.

During the celebration of river city cultures, the captains will lead at least 20 riverboat cruises on the Ohio. Each boat will feature music and cuisine from its home port, including:

Anson and Betsy Northrup, St. Paul, Minn.

Belle of Cincinnati

Belle of Louisville, Louisville, Ky.

Belle of Memphis, Memphis, Tenn.

Celebration Belle, Moline, Ill.

Mary Miller, Louisville, Ky.

Steamboat NATCHEZ, New Orleans

River Queen, Cincinnati

Three Rivers Queen, Pittsburgh

“We're going to have a big jazz band on board, the Dukes of Dixieland,” said Steven Nicoulin, captain of Steamboat NATCHEZ. “We're going to have great food, jambalaya, red beans and rice, gumbo...”

Many of the captains previously came to Cincinnati for the Tall Stacks riverboat festival, last held in 2006.

Alan Bernstein, captain of the Belle of Cincinnati and the River Queen, says the group is well-acquainted.

“I know every one of these guys — some are bringing their kids now,” Bernstein said. “It's a great group.”

America’s River Roots will kick off the nation’s 250th anniversary and honor the region’s history, including its riverboats.

The nine vessels coming to the festival resemble the steamboats that dominated the Ohio River through the 19th and 20th centuries.

Captain of the Three Rivers Queen Eric Sirbaugh says his boat has some historic features, including a paddle wheel.

“We have one," Sirbaugh said. "It does spin. It doesn't actually propel the boat, but it does spin.”

Sirbaugh says the Three Rivers Queen is a newer model, built in 1996.

During the festival, the riverboats will be docked on the Ohio side of the river. Shuttles will run between Cincinnati, Newport, and Covington.

America’s River Roots will be held Oct. 8-12.

