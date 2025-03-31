Meet Boone County's next sheriff

Boone County will have a new sheriff for the first time since 1997 starting April 16.

County Fiscal Court Judge/Executive Gary Moore has appointed Sheriff's Colonel Les Hill to serve out the remainder of retiring Sheriff Mike Helmig's term. Helmig announced his retirement in December.

During his long tenure, Helmig presided over the merger of the Boone County Police Department and the Sheriff's Office. He also oversaw the introduction of school resource officers from the sheriff's department in Boone County schools.

Moore said he was looking for someone who could carry on Helmig's work while also bringing the office into its next chapter. He said Hill, who has been with the Boone County Sheriffs Office since 1989, was the best fit.

"That dedication, paired with his commitment to innovate, grow and evolve services and programs to meet the needs of our community, ensures a bright and exciting future for the Sheriff’s Office and our entire county," Moore said.

Hill cited several programs he'd like to grow at the office, including its school resource officer program in Boone County schools and a new initiative that maintains three police social workers who respond to some calls for service with deputies.

"I have committed 36 years of my life to public service," Hill said. "I take this commitment seriously."

Hill started as a patrol deputy and eventually worked his way up to chief deputy. He briefly served as interim sheriff in December 2014 and January 2015. He says he'll run for election in 2026, when the current term ends.

