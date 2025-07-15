Marriott to operate future convention center hotel in downtown Cincinnati

Marriott Hotels will operate the new 700-room convention center hotel in downtown Cincinnati.

Plans released by the developer on Tuesday call for an $536-million facility south of the Duke Energy Convention Center, between Fourth and Fifth streets, along Plum Street. 3CDC's Joe Rudemiller says it's just one part of the investment in the Convention District, including $264 million for renovation to the existing convention center, and $28 million for the purchase and renovation of the nearby Whex Garage.

Portman Holdings says it will include 62,000-square feet of meeting space, a terrace overlooking Fifth Street, and a skybridge to the convention center. There are plans for a first floor restaurant and retail space.

Marriott already operates several hotels in downtown Cincinnati, including the Westin, the Phelps, and the AC Hotel at The Banks.

A release from the developer says city and county leaders received plans in June and expressed support. Cincinnati, Hamilton County, and the state of Ohio are providing financial support.

“Officially naming Marriott Hotels as the brand for the convention headquarters hotel is a significant step forward in our overall effort to reimagine the Convention District,” says Katie Westbrook, senior vice president of development for 3CDC.

Portman Holdings / Provided This artist's view of the planned convention center hotel is from the southwest.

The Duke Energy Convention Center already is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation project. The 780-space Convention Center Garage, purchased by 3CDC in 2023, is undergoing a $12 million renovation.

President and CEO of Visit Cincy Julie Calvert says, “This collaboration will help elevate the city’s profile as a premier destination for large-scale events and create a meaningful economic impact for our community.”

Early sitework is already underway, with construction to begin later this year. The opening is planned for 2028.

