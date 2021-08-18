Reggie Wilson Leaving WCPO-TV For 'A New Adventure'

WCPO-TV weekend sports anchor Reggie Wilson and his wife, former WLWT-TV reporter-anchor Alexis Rogers, are heading to Minneapolis.

Wilson, who came to Channel 9 from Dayton's WKET-TV/WRGT-TV two years ago, will be sports director at NBC affiliate KARE-TV in Golden Valley, a western suburb of Minneapolis-St. Paul, the nation's No. 11 TV market. Cincinnati is No. 33.

Wilson will anchor sports weekdays 6 and 10 p.m., in addition to reporting live from the field, starting Sept. 20, the station announced. His wife Alexis – a Channel 5 reporter, anchor and co-creator of Let's Talk Cincinnati from 2016 to 2020 – will accompany Wilson on his move to Minnesota, KARE-TV says.

Rogers left WLWT-TV a year ago to anchor at WISH-TV in Indianapolis. Both are University of Missouri journalism school graduates.

"Cincinnati, I love you SO MUCH! It's bittersweet to share that my time in the Queen City is coming to an end," Wilson wrote on Facebook.

"Four years ago, I moved to Ohio after a trying time in my life and since then, this place has become a second home to me. Some of the biggest moments in my life happened while living here. Now it's time for a new adventure," Wilson wrote.

He thanked his WCPO-TV coworkers, saying he "learned from some of the best in the business." He also gave a shout out to WCPO-TV management "for taking a chance on a recently laid off sports guy." Wilson was let go by the Dayton stations before coming to Channel 9 in 2019, according to his bio at reggiewilsontv.com.

"My journey through life thus far has shown me that nothing ever comes easy, but I wouldn't have it any other way," Wilson wrote on his website.

Wilson also thanked Tristate residents for "allowing me to tell your stories. That trust means everything. I always appreciated all the kind words while out and about. It's been an honor to serve you and the love will never go away, even in distance," he said.

"Now it's time for a new adventure. My last day at WCPO is September 9th. So excited about what God is doing in my life! LOVE!"