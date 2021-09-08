'You Bet Your Life,' 3 p.m. Newscast Kick Off Fall TV Daytime Changes

Jay Leno's You Bet Your Life revival, a nationally syndicated court show from Lexington, Ky., and WXIX-TV's new Fox 19 Now @ 3 are the major changes viewers will see the week of Sept. 13, when local stations roll out their daytime fall TV lineups.

Viewers will also see less of Judge Judy this fall on Channel 19, and only in reruns. Judith Sheindlin stopped producing original episodes last year after a contentious split with CBS, which syndicates the show, as I reported in June. Sheindlin, 78, has agreed to do a new court show, Judy Justice, for Amazon's free, ad-supported IMDB TV streaming service later this year.

Hand-out/Wrigley Media Group Attorney Rhonda Wills presides over "Relative Justice" from Lexington, Ky., this fall on Channel 12.2.

Meanwhile, WKRC-TV's Cincinnati CW Channel 12.2 will premiere Relative Justice at 2 p.m. on Monday Sept. 13, a new family legal dispute resolution show taped in Lexington, Ky. Attorney and Texas native Rhonda Wills will preside as judge with the help of bailiff Brandon White from the Georgetown (Ky.) Police Department. She will tape 150 half-hour episodes in a former Lexington movie theater, the first national TV show shot in Lexington.

WXIX is cutting its two-hour Judge Judy block to 2-3 p.m. to expand the late afternoon news block to four hours (3-7 p.m.) on Sept. 13. Amber Jayanth, Chris Riva and meteorologist Ashley Smith will do the 3 p.m. newscast.

Leno, who has continued to host Jay Leno's Garage on CNBC since leaving NBC's Tonight Show in 2014, tries his hand at the quiz show made famous by Groucho Marx from 1950 to 1961 this fall on WSTR-TV (5 and 5:30 p.m., Channel 64).

Like Groucho, Leno will interview two strangers who win cash for answering questions correctly. But Leno has tweaked the format with a couple Tonight Show elements – adding former Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks as his announcer and showcasing funny newspaper headlines sent in by viewers. You Bet Your Life is produced by TV veteran Tom Werner (Roseanne, The Conners, The Cosby Show), who also produced Bill Cosby's short-lived You Bet Your Life revival in 1992-93.

Reruns of Young Sheldon, the prequel sitcom about The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper character, start at 7:30 p.m. weekdays on Sept. 27 on WSTR-TV, following The Big Bang Theory. The sitcom replaces the 7:30 p.m. Big Bang repeat.

WLWT-TV made changes in the summer, before and after NBC's Summer Olympics (see below).

WCPO-TV doesn't plan any alterations to its lineup, says Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager.

Here's a rundown by station:

Anchors Amber Jayanth and Chris Riva, and meteorologist Ashley Smith, will do WXIX-TV's 3 p.m. newscast starting Sept. 13.

WXIX-TV: In addition to adding the 3 p.m. weekday news, Channel 19 also expands weekend morning newscasts Sept. 18-19 to 7-10 a.m. from 8-10 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m. weekdays, a second episode of 25 Words Or Less will replace old daytime Jeopardy! repeats hosted by the late Alex Trebek on Sept. 13. Friends reruns will move up to 11:30 p.m. from 12:30 p.m., swapping place with The Goldbergs, which moves to 12:30 p.m. from 11:30 p.m.

WSTR-TV: Before adding You Bet Your Life (5 and 5:30 p.m.) Channel 64 made some changes on Labor Day. Jerry Springer's Judge Jerry moved to 1-2 p.m. from 5-6 p.m. It replaced repeats of The Jerry Springer Show¸, which moved to 3-4 p.m. on sister station Channel 12.2, where the CW network had aired Springer for three years.

When Young Sheldon repeats arrives at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Channel 64 will retool its late-night lineup. The 10 p.m. news will be followed by more of The Big Bang Theory (10:30 p.m.) and Young Sheldon (11 p.m.) instead of DailyMailTV and Mike & Molly. Reruns of Two And A Half Men remain at 11:30 p.m., followed by Mike & Molly (midnight) and DailyMailTV (12:30 a.m.).

CHANNEL 12.2: Two weeks after Judge Wills' premiere from Lexington, the CW Cincinnati will add Nick Cannon's daytime talk show at noon starting Sept. 27.

Seinfeld repeats, which have aired for years at 10 and 10:30 p.m. weeknights, will be bumped to midnight on Sept. 27 by an evening broadcast of Sinclair Broadcast Group's The National Desk (10 p.m.-midnight). The National Desk also airs 6-9 a.m. weekdays.

Courtesy WLWT-TV Anchors Sheree Paolello and Ashley Kirklen, and meteorologist Allison Rogers, launched WLWT-TV's 4 p.m. news on Aug. 9.

WLWT-TV: Immediately following the Summer Olympics, Channel 5 made its big move on Aug. 9 by premiering the city's fourth local newscast at 4 p.m. Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated talk show was pushed up to 3 p.m. for her 19th and final season, with the Tamron Hall Show moving up to 2 p.m.

Long-time main co-anchor Sheree Paolello, Ashley Kirklen and former weekend meteorologist Allison Rogers do the 4 p.m. report, which competes with newscasts on Channels 9, 12 and 19.

On July 26, as the Olympics started, WLWT-TV launched a 7 p.m. half-hour newscast with Kirklen, Steven Albritton, meteorologist Kevin Robinson and sports anchor George Vogel.

The station also added a repeat of its 11 p.m. news at 1:37 a.m. last month.

