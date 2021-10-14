CBS going country on New Years Eve, avoiding Time Square congestion

Forget those rockin' New Year's Eve shows from Times Square. CBS is rolling into Nashville to end the year with a country music spectacular.

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and more of country's biggest stars will ring in the new year on CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash Friday, Dec. 31, from 8-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Bentley, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay will headline at the main stage in Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Nearly 50 performances will be featured on the five-hour celebration from multiple Nashville venues on CBS and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+, CBS says.

CBS will ring in 2022 with a traditional countdown at midnight EST (11 p.m. Central Time in Nashville), and again celebrate the new year an hour later at midnight CST with a countdown for "the Nashville music note drop and fireworks."

Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Elle King and Cole Swindell also are scheduled to perform. More artists will be announced at a later date, CBS says.

Meanwhile, ABC will celebrate the 50th year for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31 with host Ryan Seacrest, who took over the show in 2006. Clark died in 2012 at age 82. Seacrest's show features pop and rock acts from Times Square and other locations.

Fox also broadcasts rock and pop acts from Time Square, Los Angeles and other venues across the country. CNN also does a live show from Times Square.

