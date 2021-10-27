© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more.Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU.Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Hamilton's Cunningham sisters knocked out of 'The Voice' competition

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published October 27, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT
The Voice - Season 21
NBC/Elizabeth Morris/NBC
/
Episodic
(From left) Marie Cunningham, 14, Macie Cunningham, and Hailey Mia from Clifton, 13, from New Jersey, listen to comments from "The Voice" stars on the Oct. 26 telecast.

Macie, 15, and Marie Cunningham, 14, are heading home to Hamilton where leaders are planning
"something special for them."

Singer Kelly Clarkson admitted she felt like a jerk to send teens Macie and Marie Cunningham home to Hamilton Tuesday night on NBC's The Voice.

"You're all so gifted. This is just SO hard," Clarkson said before choosing Hailey Mia, 13, from Clifton, N.J., to advance on the show over the Hamilton sisters.

Macie, 15, and Marie, 14, left with more praise from The Voice celebrity coaches who were also impressed with their two previous performances this season.

And they'll return home to "something special" being planned by Hamilton leaders according to Mayor Pat Moeller.

"I know the family. Great family," Moeller told me in an email earlier this month.

The Voice - Season 21
NBC/Elizabeth Morris/NBC
Macie (left) and Marie singing "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" on "The Voice" Oct. 26.

The sisters come from a long line of gospel musicians. Their father, Marc Cunningham of Hamilton, sang and played drums for the Holy City Travelers, founded by his grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Sr., of Hamilton, and the Franklin Sisters, a gospel group comprised of his mother, Daronna Franklin Simmons, and her sisters.

"We are doing something special for them. The sisters are a great joy. Stay tuned," he said in the email.

On Tuesday, the sisters and Hailey Mia were mentored by four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran.

"I love the Cunningham sisters," Sheeran said on the show. "I couldn't sing like that at their age."

Sheeran recommended that the girls make more eye contact when they sang – which they did later on the show.

"You're sisters, and you have great chemistry, and I want to see that … Sometimes it's nice if you kind of acknowledge that you've got this cool connection," he said.

Marie Cunningham called "working with Ed Sheeran once of the best moments of our lives. I felt like I can connect with the song more than I could at first" after his advice.

After their performance – and before their elimination – The Voice stars made these comments to the sisters:

Blake Shelton: "You guys have been the favorite of mine since you came onto the show. You have a light about you, and it's really incredible."

Ariana Grande: "It's such a pleasure to hear your voices together and individually." She called their voices "so stunning and powerful."

John Legend: "I love hearing the Cunningham sisters harmonize together. It's so nice."

Clarkson: "I love that you both have incredibly different tones, but they blend so magically together. Hearing this message of this song from such young hearts, it's just such a beautiful, pure thing."

John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
