Meteorologist Sherry Hughes leaving WCPO-TV to spend more time with family and friends

A month after saying she wanted her life “to be about something,” meteorologist Sherry Hughes is leaving WCPO-TV after her inspiring public battle with breast cancer.

“I’m going to love on myself more and continue the work I’ve been doing around women’s health, breast cancer awareness, education and advocacy. God has ordered my steps and I’m walking in my purpose,” Hughes posted on Facebook Monday.

In July 2019 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which had taken her mother’s life when Hughes was a young adult. She told Channel 9 viewers and her social media followers about her journey step by step. She cut her hair short before it fell out, and when her wigs were too uncomfortable under the hot TV studio lights, she stepped in front of the cameras with no hair at all.

“I just felt as if I wasn’t going to hide anything. I had lots of viewers and social media followers that I talk to on a daily basis. And I just was not going to live my life hiding what was going on,” she told WCPO-TV reporter Lucy May in a story posted last month on wcpo.com.

“What I think I was showing everyone is that I’m taking control of my life, and I’m not going to worry about the superficial or what I look like. I’ve got something bigger to worry about. And it’s called cancer. But truth be told, I’m not going to worry about cancer either. Cancer will have to worry about itself. Because I’ve got a life to live, and that’s what I’m going to do,” she told May.

Hughes, wife of former University of Cincinnati basketball star and administrator Myron Hughes, was hired by WCPO-TV 10 years ago from a Tampa TV station. She had previously worked at stations in Raleigh, N.C.; Phoenix, Ariz., and Charleston, S.C. Three months later, Myron Hughes left the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce to work at UC. He’s now managing director of Blue Rose Supply in Cincinnati.

Jeff Brogan, WCPO-TV vice president and general manager, told staffers Monday that Hughes was leaving the station.

“We will all miss Sherry – her positive attitude, smile, laugh, dancing – you name it – she always makes you feel better. And that personality and authenticity is why the audience connected with her,” Brogan said.

In the station announcement, Hughes said she was “so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the Greater Cincinnati and Tri-State community for over the past 10-plus years through my weather forecasting, storytelling and community involvement. My co-workers and Cincinnati viewers have become family and I’ll cherish the overwhelming love and support they’ve shown me from my first day on the air back in 2011, through my recent health challenges and breast cancer journey. I'm now going to take time to truly enjoy the weather with my husband, Myron, my family and my friends. God has truly blessed me and now I want to bless others. I plan to continue the work I’ve been doing around women’s health, breast cancer awareness, education and cancer advocacy. It’s heart work that I’m very passionate about.”

She put it this way on Facebook:

“My beloved friends, this is not GOODBYE but HELLO to my next amazing chapter! I’m ready to truly enjoy the weather and the four seasons that showcase its splendor! I’m going to spend more time with my awesome hubby Myron, my family and friends. I’m going to love on myself more and continue the work I’ve been doing around women’s health, breast cancer awareness, education and advocacy. God has ordered my steps and I’m walking in my purpose.

“Thank you to all of you and to my co-workers for your love, support and continued prayers over the 10-plus years I’ve been at WCPO. You’re all my family and I love you to life! I hope you’ll continue to follow along on this journey with me. I’ll keep sharing! My last day is Wednesday, November 24. Group hug and abundant blessings to you all!"

As she told Lucy May last month: “I want my life to be about something. I want it to mean something. And now I know it does.”

