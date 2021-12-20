'Everything But The House' returns to TV next year

Everything But The House will return to TV in April, 13 months after the series premiered on HGTV.

"We just finished season 2. It will air in April," says Jacquie Denny, the Everything But The House co-founder who appeared in all seven episodes with host and executive producer Lara Spencer from ABC's Good Morning America last March and April. Spencer also hosts Flea Market Flip for HGTV.

EBTH premiered March 19, and aired on Friday nights through April 16. HGTV executive Loren Ruch, HGTV senior vice president for programming and development, told me in April the network liked the half-hour show in which EBTH experts from Blue Ash help families declutter or downsize while monetizing items in their homes.

The episodes that aired last spring were taped in summer and fall 2020. The cross between American Pickers and Antiques Roadshow has netted sellers from $18,000 to $61,000 through online auctions shown on the program.

Courtesy HGTV / Lara Spencer checks out a homeowner's lamp collection in an episode which aired last spring.

"We are very pleased with Everything But the House. It's a very different type of show for us, and we especially appreciate the unique stories from our homeowners, and the value that can come from heirlooms and nostalgic items," Ruch told me in April.

"This show has been a solid performer for us, and our Friday night viewers seem to enjoy the uniqueness of the series," he continued.

Spencer got involved with EBTH in 2017, before Denny and partner Brian Graves re-acquired the Cincinnati company in 2019. The show is produced by High Noon Entertainment, a reality TV heavyweight which makes Fixer Upper, Good Bones, Unwrapped; Cake Boss; Dr. Dee: Alaska Vet; Hurricane Hunters; Southern Survival; Extreme Screams and Extreme Waterparks.