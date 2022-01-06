© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to see the weather alerts and closings currently in effect
Media
Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Is WCPO-TV's Taylor Nimmo related to TV pioneer Bill Nimmo?

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published January 6, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST
Taylor Nimmo WCPO photo 2021.jpg
Courtesy WCPO-TV
/
Anderson Township native Taylor Nimmo joined WCPO-TV in June 2021.

Bill Nimmo, Cincinnati's first TV star in the late 1940s, worked with Johnny Carson, Jackie Gleason and Jack Lemmon in New York on network TV shows in the 1950s.

Taylor Nimmo has heard the question before. A lot.

"Are you related to Bill Nimmo or Geoff Nimmo?"

"I have gotten this question many times," says Nimmo, a Turpin High School graduate hired last June by WCPO-TV.

Bill Nimmo was Cincinnati's first TV star when WLWT-TV started commercial television broadcasting on Feb. 9, 1948. By 1951, he was in New York, where he worked on NBC, CBS, ABC and the old Dumont network until 1964. His son Geoff Nimmo was a popular DJ in the first years of WEBN-FM, and later WSAI-FM and WNOP-AM.

Both are deceased. And both are no relation to the Channel 9's Nimmo, she says.

"(It's) pretty crazy considering Nimmo isn’t a very common last name, but surprisingly, (I'm) no relation to Bill or Geoff Nimmo that I know of," says the Anderson Township native.

"My whole family is from Cincinnati, so I may have to look more into it to see if there’s any relation somewhere down the line."

Taylor was a sports intern the summer of 2017 at Sinclair's WKRC-TV during a break from studying at Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism in Athens. After graduating in 2019, she was hired at Sinclair's WPBN-WGTU in Traverse City, Mich., as a multimedia journalist and weekend weather person. She joined Scripps' Channel 9 in June as a multimedia journalist and weather forecaster.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to report in my hometown someday. I am so glad to be back in Cincinnati," she says in her WCPO.com biography.

Bill Nimmo, who died in 2011 at age 93, did network TV shows based in New York in the 1950s with Johnny Carson, Jackie Gleason, Jack Lemmon, Garry Moore and bandleaders Paul Whiteman and Sammy Kaye. He also did live TV beer commercials as "Bill the bartender" during the Pabst Blue Ribbon Wednesday Night Fights in the 1950s.

Bill Nimmo at WMKV - Media Heritage photo CROP.jpg
Courtesy Media Heritage
/
Bill Nimmo, seen here in WMKV-FM's studio in Springdale, died in 2011.

He often talked about a pivotal career choice he made in 1958, when he quit as Carson's sidekick on ABC's Who Do You Trust? daytime game to star and host his own game show, For Love Or Money. Nimmo suggested that Carson hire Ed McMahon as his announcer – and McMahon followed Carson to The Tonight Show in 1962.

Nimmo went to Los Angeles in 1964 to do The Regis Philbin Show and other programs. He returned to Channel 5 in 1966 to co-host Be Our Guest with future wife Marian Spelman. Although he died 11 years ago, he's still living on the air at WMKV-FM (89.3) and WLHS-FM (98.9), which still air his WMKV Goes To The Pops at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Geoff Nimmo, who died in 2020, played rock music on WEBN-FM from 1969 to 1978, then worked at competitors WSAI-FM and 96 Rock (WSKS-FM). He also managed WNOP-AM in the early 1980s, when the tiny Newport jazz station broadcast from the "Jazz Ark," huge old drums floating in the Ohio River. In 2008 he became a "sonic ambassador" on the WorldNetRadio steaming service.

Media
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter