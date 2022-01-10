WCPO-TV adds news anchor from Tampa sister station

Florida native Jasmine Styles joins WCPO-TV Jan. 24 to anchor the 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts, and report news weekdays.

Styles comes from Scripps' WFTS-TV, where she has worked for four years as a reporter and weekend evening anchor. WCPO-TV is adding the weekday anchor position "from another newsroom position that was open," says Jeff Brogan, Channel 9 vice president and general manager.

The 2012 Florida State University graduate started her career that year as a reporter at WLTX-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, S.C. She also anchored weekend evening newscasts before leaving in 2015 to become evening anchor in Beaumont, Texas, at Sinclair's CBS (KFDM-TV) affiliate. She joined Tampa's WFTS-TV four years ago.

The 4 p.m. time slot recently has become a new local news battleground after years of only WCPO-TV and WKRC-TV having local news at the time. WXIX-TV entered the 4 p.m. race three years ago, and last August WLW-TV premiered the fourth local 4 p.m. newscast.

From WCPO-TV's release:

“Jasmine is a strong anchor and journalist with a proven track record of connecting with communities,” Brogan said.

Styles has covered many important stories, including the Charleston church massacre, South Carolina's removal of the confederate flag from statehouse grounds, and the Dallas and Baton Rouge police shootings in 2016. She earned a Southeast Texas Press Award for organizing three live debates in contentious sheriff races.

In her free time, Styles enjoys searching for the best spots to eat around town and finding healthy recipes to cook at home.

“I’ve never lived in the Midwest, so I’m looking forward to immersing myself in the culture, digging into the food and making new friends,” she said.

Styles served as the "Restaurant Report Card" host in South Carolina and started several reporter segments including "Fit Fridays," "Motivational Mondays" and a reporting franchise called "Education Matters." She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, which she credits for refining her journalistic skills.