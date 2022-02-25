© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Click here for live updates from NPR on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Taste of Belgium at Banks closed until 4:30 p.m. Friday for Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Nation'

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published February 25, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST
Taste of Belgium posted this photo on Facebook of Guy Fieri's trademark 1968 red Camaro here in July 2014.
Courtesy Taste of Belgium

Triple D Nation filming at The Banks location, which opened since Guy Fieri visited the Vine Street restaurant in 2014.

After chili comes waffles.

Taste of Belgium at The Banks will be closed until 4:30 p.m. Friday for filming of Guy Fieri Triple D Nation, which shot Wednesday at Blue Ash Chili.

"Lights, Cameras... actually... our Banks location will be closed until 4:30 p.m. Friday while we welcome our friends from DDD Nation back," the Taste of Belgium posted on its Facebook page. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

Taste of Belgium also posted a photo on Facebook this week of Fieri's 1968 red Camaro parked in front of its Over-the-Rhine restaurant from 2014. Fieri brought his hugely popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Food Network show to the Taste of Belgium, 1135 Vine St., in July 2014. He also filmed at Senate and Bakersfield OTR for an episode called "One Street Wonders" which aired in October that year.

For Triple D Nation episodes, which started in 2018, Fieri revisits restaurants previously featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives to update viewers on changes after their national TV exposure. Taste of Belgium opened at The Banks in 2016.

No word yet when the Cincinnati segments will air on Food Network.

This is Fieri's third trip to Greater Cincinnati in 12 years. In 2010 he shot at Blue Ash Chili, Terry's Turf Club and Virgil's Cafe. He visited Taste of Belgium, Senate, Bakersfield OTR, Island Frydays, Pho Lang Thang and Melt Eclectic Café in 2014.

John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
