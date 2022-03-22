Reds Opening Day To Air Again On WKRC-TV

Once again the Reds Opening Day game will be available on free over-the-air television on WKRC-TV.

The CBS affiliate will simulcast Bally Sports Ohio's Reds-Cleveland Guardians game at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, along with a 90-minute Bally Sports Ohio Reds Opening Day Pregame Show at 2:30 p.m.

Channel 12 also will broadcast live coverage of the Opening Day parade noon to 2 p.m., followed by a Local 12 Reds Opening Day Pregame Special until 2:30 p.m.

Expect to see live Opening Day parade coverage on the other Cincinnati TV stations.

"Our partnership with the Cincinnati Reds is an important one not just for us, but for our viewers as well, said Jon Lawhead, WKRC-TV senior vice president and general manager. "We’re excited to be the only local station in the Tri-State to air the Reds Opening Day game live again this year."

WKRC-TV's daytime lineup of CBS soap operas¸ talk shows, Local 12 newscasts and the CBS Evening News will air on its sister CW Cincinnati station, Channel 12.2.

The Channel 12 lineup:

Noon: Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

2 p.m.: Local12 Reds Opening Day Pregame Special

2:30 p.m.: Bally Sports Ohio Reds Opening Day Pregame Show

4 p.m.: Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians from Great American Ball Park

The Channel 12.2 lineup:

Noon: 2 Broke Girls

12:30 p.m.: The Young and the Restless

1:30 p.m.: The Bold & the Beautiful

2 p.m.: The Talk

3 p.m.: Dr. Phil

4 p.m.: Local 12 News

5 p.m.: Local 12 News

6 p.m.: Local 12 News

6:30 p.m.: CBS Evening News

WKRC-TV and the Bally Sports Ohio regional sports network are both owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. However, Channel 12's tradition of simulcasting Opening Day long predates Sinclair's acquisition of the old Fox Sports regional networks in 2019.

Bally Sports Ohio has not announced its Reds TV schedule for this season, but it has said that it will carry the Reds first game at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The Reds start on the road this year because the Major League Baseball schedule was delayed by the owners' 99-day lockout. Annie Sabo, daughter of Reds Hall of Fame Chris Sabo, will debut as a co-host of Reds Live at 6:30 p.m. April 7 on Bally Sports Ohio.

To follow the Reds spring training broadcasts, here's my complete schedule for exhibition games on WLW-AM, WSAI-AM and Bally Sports Ohio.

