TV season update: What's canceled and what's renewed

Is your favorite show coming back this fall? Or has it been canceled?

That's what viewers want to know as the broadcast networks announce their new fall TV lineups and schedules this week.

Here are the latest cancellations:

Keenan Thompson's Keenan, Ted Danson's Mr. Mayor, The Endgame and Ordinary Joe on NBC .

Ted Danson's and on NBC Magnum P.I., United States of Al, B Positive, Bull, Good Sam and How We Roll on CBS.

and on CBS. Fox's Pivoting, The Big Leap and Our Kind of People.

and ABC's Queens, The Promised Land and black-ish.

and CW's Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, 4400, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi and Roswell, N.M.

Here are the networks' fall announcements so far:

NBC

It's back to the future on NBC this fall, with a revival of Quantum Leap airing after The Voice on Monday nights, and a reboot of Harry Anderson's old Night Court sitcom coming at midseason starring John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch (Big Bang Theory) as Judge Harry Stone's daughter.

NBC on Monday announced its fall lineup featuring only two new shows — Raymond Lee in Quantum Leap on Mondays and George Lopez's Lopez vs. Lopez sitcom at 8 p.m. Fridays in November.

Renewed by NBC: New Amsterdam (back for final 13 episodes), American Auto, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Grand Crew, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, That's My Jam and Young Rock.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television / Episodic Melissa Rauch plays Abby Stone, daughter of the late Judge Harry Stone, in NBC's revival of "Night Court" with original star John Larroquette back as Dan Fielding.

Here's the NBC fall lineup. New shows are in bold italics:

SUNDAY: 7 p.m., Football Night in America (also live on Peacock); 8:20 p.m., NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock).

MONDAY: 8 p.m., The Voice; 10 p.m., Quantum Leap.

TUESDAY: 8 p.m., The Voice; 9 p.m., La Brea; 10 p.m., New Amsterdam.

WEDNESDAY: 8 p.m., Chicago Med; 9 p.m., Chicago Fire; 10 pm., Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY: 8 p.m., Law & Order; 9 p.m., Law & Order: SVU; 10 p.m., Law & Order: Organized Crime.

FRIDAY: 8 p.m., Capital One College Bowl; 8 p.m., Lopez vs. Lopez (November); 8:30 p.m., Young Rock (November); 9 p.m., Dateline NBC.

SATURDAY: 8 p.m., drama reruns; 9 p.m., Dateline Weekend Mystery; 10 p.m., Saturday Night Live reruns.

FOX

Fox announced on Monday six new series for the 2022-23 TV season, but no primetime schedule.

Fox will add three new dramas — Accused, based on a BCC crime anthology series; Alert, a missing persons drama; and Monarch, a country music-based soap opera starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins announced a year ago and pulled abruptly from January's lineup. Fox viewers also will see two new animated series (Krapopolis from Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon and Grimsburg) and another show from chef Gordon Ramsay called Gordon Ramsay's Food stars.

Courtesy Fox Broadcasting / "The Simpsons" return for a 34th season this fall on Fox Broadcasting.

Renewed: The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Call Me Kat, The Cleaning Lady, Crime Scene Kitchen, Fall Guy, The Great North, Hell's Kitchen, Housebroken, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Masked Singer, Next Level Chef, The Resident and Welcome to Flatch, LEGO Masters, and Fantasy Island.

No decisions have been made on Domino Masters, I Can See Your Voice, Alter Ego, The Real Dirty Dancing and Joe Millionaire.

