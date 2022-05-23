© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media
Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Big changes coming to 'Saturday Night Live' cast

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published May 23, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
Saturday Night Live - Season 47
NBC/Will Heath/NBC
/
Episodic
Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci during the “Saturday Night Live" opening on April 16, 2022.

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney are not returning for the show's 48th season this fall.

Of all the departures from Saturday Night Live, versatile Emmy-winner Kate McKinnon will be missed the most in the fall for the 48th season on NBC.

McKinnon has provided a wonderfully wacky take on prominent people — both female and male — on the show since 2012: Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Laura Ingraham, Jen Psaki, Jeff Sessions, Elizabeth Warren, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Nicole Wallace...

And we can't forget Rudy Giuliani.

Saturday Night Live - Season 47
NBC/Will Heath
/
Episodic
Kate McKinnon as Laura Ingraham and Alex Moffat as Tucker Carlson on"Saturday Night Live" March 5, 2022.

McKinnon, 38, won the primetime Emmys in 2016 and 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her characters. She's also appeared in the Ghostbusters remake, Bombshell, Finding Dory, and played Carole Baskin in the Tiger King limited series Joe vs. Carole.

In the season final Saturday, SNL also said farewell to Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney.

Bryant, 35, who also joined the late-night comedy sketch show in 2012, got a sendoff Saturday night when she was kissed by Michael Che and Bowen Yang at the Weekend Update anchor desk. She will be best remembered for portraying Sarah Huckabee and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Davidson, 28, the youngest cast member, was hired in 2014. He has been absent frequently this season due to his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Saturday Night Live - Season 47
NBC/Will Heath
/
Episodic
Pete Davidson as Joe Rogan (left), Kyle Mooney as Big Bird and Aidy Bryant as Sen. Ted Cruz in a sketch called Ted Cruz Sesame Street" Nov. 13, 2021.

"When I got on the show, I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't, but especially back then," Davidson said in an Instagram message posted by friend Dave Siris. "I wasn't really a sketch performer. I was just a stand-up (comedian). I knew I could never keep up or go toe-to-toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected platform."

Mooney, 37, who portrayed Johnny Depp on May 14, joined SNL with his writing partner Beck Bennett in 2013. Bennett left SNL after last season. Mooney's credits include roles on Me, Myself & I, Drunk History, Zoolander 2, Hello Ladies, Bob's Burgers and Rick and Morty.

Read more about the season finale at NPR, and the cast departures at Deadline.

Media
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter