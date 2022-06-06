Afternoon classical music host Andy Ellis is leaving WGUC, the station on which he made his debut at age 8. His last program is 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

Ellis, son of former WGUC producer Bruce Ellis, returned to Cincinnati Public Radio in August 2019 for a second stint. Ellis was a WGUC announcer-engineer from 2003 to 2011.

It's also his second time leaving broadcasting for a sales job. In 2011, he moved to Midland, Texas, to work for an oil pump company. This time, he's staying in the Taylor Mill area and joining the world of medical sales.

"It will be slightly different from selling pumps in the oilfield — and probably less yelling, no need for steel-toe boots, and hopefully I won’t smell like crude oil half the time," says Ellis, 38.

His voice was first heard on WGUC during Pops Salute, a program hosted by his father. Dad let him introduce the theme song to Superman.

After graduating from Highlands High School in 2002, the Fort Thomas native was hired by Cincinnati Public Radio, where his duties included executive producing The 90 Second Naturalist national nature program featuring Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. He also has worked for the Cincinnati Opera and Playhouse in the Park.

He came home in 2019 from Texas to fill a staff vacancy after the death of longtime announcer Frank Johnson. He'll leave on Wednesday remembering "the laughs, the hugs and the ribbing from those here who I consider family. And I’ll miss how so many people call me 'kid,' " he says.

Jenell Walton, Cincinnati Public Radio vice president for content, says Ellis will be missed by the WGUC audience.

"Andy has connected with listeners during the afternoon drive time. We’ve received emails thanking Andy for the great music. He has also played an integral part in making the fund drive videos fun to watch. His latest video playing the recorder for Make Music Monday is hilarious," Walton says.

During his last 4-9 p.m. program Wednesday, Ellis promises "a goodbye message to everyone at the end of my last shift. The music logs are already finished, but I just might slip a couple rogue pieces in for fun," he says.

However, this might not be the last we hear of Andy Ellis on WGUC.

"If asked, I’d most definitely be a fill-in or part-timer at the station," he says.

Stay tuned.

John Kiesewetter's reporting is independent. Cincinnati Public Radio only edits his stories for style and grammar.

