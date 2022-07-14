'Best friends' say final farewell to Jim 'Squirrel' Stadtmiller

A couple hundred of Jim "Squirrel" Stadtmiller's best friends said goodbye to the beloved radio salesman and former "Q102 Morning Zoo" personality at Horizon Community Church in Newtown Wednesday evening.

"Squirrel," as he was known to everyone, seemed to know everyone in town when he worked in sales at Avco Broadcasting's WLW-AM/WLWT-TV, WSAI-AM, Taft Broadcasting's WKRQ-FM and Clear Channel/iHeartMedia's WLW-AM.

"Jim had the unusual ability to know each one of us. He made each of us feel like you were his best friend," said Pastor John Kirby about the Lockland native. He died June 13 at age 76.

Three of his best friends — Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, former Reds trainer Larry Starr and DJ Jim LaBarbara — spoke at the service which opened with one of his Q102 "Squirrel Reports" analyzing Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire." A video of Squirrel's 41st birthday, simulcast on Q012 and WKRC-TV's Ira Joe Fisher Show, also was shown during the one-hour memorial gathering.

On the 1980s radio spot, Squirrel recalled the night when the WKRQ-FM DJs met Springsteen after his concert in Lexington. After the DJs asked Springsteen about his music and career, Squirrel said he finally asked his question.

"I said, 'Bruce, can I ask you a question?' And he said yes. So I said, 'Can I have some of those chocolate chip cookies over there?' At the time, that was the most important thing on my mind. And he said, 'Yeah, go ahead.' "

Provided / The 1980s WKRQ-FM morning team.

Starr, Reds head athletic trainer 1971-92, met Squirrel at Ohio University in 1967. Starr was assistant athletic trainer for the baseball team; Stadtmiller was the baseball team manager and fourth-string catcher. They roomed together on road trips, and remained friends for 55 years.

Starr recalled how his roommate, who struggled with grades at OU, lived by two mottos:

--"It's better to get a dishonest D than an honest F."

--"It's better to cheat than to repeat."

When Starr worked for the Reds, Squirrel asked Starr for free Reds tickets "three or four times a week" so he could impress clients. Once someone asked how he got those tickets, and Squirrel replied, "All of those tickets were left by my very, very, very good friend Johnny Bench."

Lifelong baseball fan Jim "Squirrel" Stadtmiller with Reds Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Pete Rose.

LaBarbara, the "Music Professor" who hosts mornings on WDJO's oldies network, said he met Squirrel at the old Inner Circle nightclub in 1969. Squirrel introduced LaBarbara to his wife, Sally, and was in their wedding.

Squirrel would often greet LaBarbara at Avco Broadcasting by saying, "Mr. Professor, what can I do for you?" Once LaBarbara mentioned that he planned to buy an expensive Accutron watch; a few days later Squirrel gave him a new Accutron. Squirrel also stood in the rain for three hours handing out campaign literature when LaBarbara ran for Sycamore Township trustee.

"The very mention of 'Squirrel' makes people smile," LaBarbara said.

Bench, the 1968 National League Rookie of the Year, also met Squirrel when both were single.

"As Squirrel would say, 'I've been turned down by more women that the bedspreads at the Holiday Inn,' " Bench said. (The video montage included James Louis Stadtmiller's senior photo in the 1963 Lockland High School yearbook that called him "Biggest Flirt" and "Most Talkative.")

Courtesy Chris O'Brien / "Squirrel" with old pal Chris O'Brien, now morning co-host on WGRR-FM (103.5).

"He was a special man. He has blessed each and every one of us," Bench said.

Stadmiller was a very active member at Horizon Community Church, said Kirby, the pastor. He even helped direct traffic in the parking lot for Sunday services. Starr says Squirrel turned down invitations for gatherings during the holidays because he was volunteering serving meals at Cincinnati's City Gospel mission.

City Gospel Mission offers meals and comprehensive help to people in need, plus has a scholarship fund for inner-city children to go to college or a trade school. City Gospel Mission will match any donations made in Stadtmiller's name.