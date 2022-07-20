WGRR, WKRQ, WUBE and WLW nominated for Marconi Awards

Chris O'Brien and Janeen Coyle, the "Married with Microphones" morning team on WGRR-FM, received an early wedding anniversary gift from the National Association of Broadcasters.

They were named Marconi Awards finalists for large market radio personality of the year Tuesday, the day before their 37th wedding anniversary.

"Chris and I are so lucky to work in Cincinnati radio, in the footsteps of legendary broadcasters and renowned history," Coyle says. "A Marconi nomination is the icing on the cake of having the privilege to be on this great city's airwaves for so many years."

The radio veterans, who met at WKRQ-FM in the 1980s, have hosted WGRR-FM mornings together since 1995.

Also nominated for Marconi Awards:

WKRQ-FM for large market station of the year.

WLW-AM for news/talk station of the year.

WUBE-FM for country station of the year.

Dayton's WHKO-FM also was nominated for country station of the year, and its Nancy Wilson and Woody team was nominated for medium market personality of the year.

Mason High School graduate Dan Patrick, whose syndicated show airs on Fox Sports WSAI-AM, is a finalist for network/syndicated personality of the year. He won that category in 2018.

Here's the full list of nominees for the 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards.

Since the Marconi Awards were started in 1989, five Cincinnati stations and four personalities have been honored by the NAB.

WKRQ-FM won large market station of the year in 2017. WUBE-FM won country station of the year in 2015. Dayton's WHKO-FM was named medium market station of the year in 2016. The news/talk format on WCKY-AM was the large market station of the year in 1993.

WLW-AM has won five large market personality of the year Marconi Awards: Jim Scott (2002), Gary Burbank (1990, 1991) and Bill Cunningham (2001, 2009). It also won news/talk station of the year in 1992 and 2014.

in 2000, WEBN-FM received the highest honor — the Marconi Award for "legendary station" — and Jay Gilbert (who recently said goodbye to radio after 48 years) took home the large market personality of the year award. The station also won rock station of the year in 1999, 2001 and 2006.

