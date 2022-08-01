Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks

The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks live during a one-hour special at 9 p.m. hosted by news anchors Kyle Inskeep and Paul Toti.

WEBN-FM begins broadcasting from Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman's Cove when Riverfest opens at noon Sept. 4.

Those planning to reserve a spot on the Serpentine Wall may spread their tarps or blankets beginning 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. They can be secured only by "painter tape, gaffer tape or masking tape," according to the W&S/WEBN Fireworks website.

"You cannot secure your tarps with duct tape, rocks, bricks or sand. Please be considerate of others and only reserve a reasonable amount of space," the website says.

This is the 46th fireworks show for WEBN-FM, which began the tradition on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 1977 — yes, a Tuesday! — to celebrate the station's 10th birthday. The huge crowd prompted the city to create the end-of-summer Riverfest party culminating with Rozzi's Famous Fireworks.

The fireworks were not televised in 2015 — ending a 31-year Cincinnati television tradition dating back to 1984 — after WXIX-TV did not renew its contact with the radio station and its owner, iHeartMedia.

It's the seventh consecutive telecast for WKRC-TV, which acquired the rights in 2016 to resume the Labor Day weekend TV tradition. Although the WEBN-FM fireworks have always been one of the highest-rated local programs every year, it's also expensive to produce due to the multiple cameras on each side of the Ohio River to capture the pyrotechnics up close and from a distance.

More information and general policies about the event are posted on the W&S/WEBN Fireworks website.

