Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published August 12, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT
Michelle Hopkins JPEG crop 8-11-22.jpg
Courtesy WCPO-TV
/
Michelle Hopkins returns Aug. 22 to WCPO-TV, where she began her Cincinnati TV career in 1996.

The former WCPO-TV and WLWT-TV anchor-reporter is joining Pete Scalia and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw as hosts of WCPO-TV's 10 a.m. lifestyle show starting Aug. 22.

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig.

And she did.

Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw.png
Courtesy WCPO-TV
/
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw hosted "Living Local" in the Quad Citiies.

"When I started hosting videos for the hospital — diversity training and those related to the opening of the new critical care building last year — I started to think about getting back into TV. So when the part-time opportunity presented itself at WCPO, it seemed like a perfect fit," Hopkins says.

For the past five-and-a-half years, Hopkins has done community relations and communications at Children's Hospital. She also had worked at Mercy Health and the Hamilton County Community Action Agency after stints at WCPO-TV (1996-98) and WLWT-TV (2000-2010).

"I’m thrilled to be back doing what I love. I look forward to connecting with viewers on the air in Cincinnati — again!"

Scalia joined the Cincy Lifestyle team a year ago as multimedia content reporter and producer after working 10 years at Columbus TV stations where he was very public about his severe rheumatoid arthritis. The Oak Hill High School graduate and Delhi Township native has been a full-time host since June 15.

Pete Scalia.png
Courtesy WCPO-TV
/
Delhi Township native Pete Scalia joined the show in August 2021.

He has worked at WXIX-TV, WRRM-FM, WSAI-AM, the Bengals Radio Network and three years as WLWT-TV's traffic reporter. He also has played keyboards around Greater Cincinnati for 30 years with his father, Tony, in their band, Snidely Whiplash.

A former Miss Iowa, Hughes-Shaw’s media experience includes TV reporting, magazine writing, podcasting and social media management. She won an Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in digital reporting "and has most recently worked as the host of the lifestyle show, Living Local, on WHBF-TV in the Quad Cities," according to the WCPO-TV announcement.

Hughes-Shaw earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and mass communication with a certificate in critical cultural competence from the University of Iowa. She is a former Miss Iowa and advocated for mental health awareness and suicide prevention during her tenure, the announcement said.

"Joining the Cincy Lifestyle team is a dream come true. I’m excited to see all that the Queen City has to offer. I’m looking forward to learning what makes this city tick and bringing that to life through storytelling," Hughes-Shaw said in the media release.

Linda Hudson, WCPO-TV sales director, said that "Cincy Lifestyle is a valuable local program for our viewers and customers. Having at least two local hosts from Cincinnati was important in our search," she said in the release.

WCPO-TV calls Cincy Lifestyle "an original, local lifestyle show with informative, useful and entertaining content. Advertisers purchase time within the show to feature new and unique aspects of their business," according to the release.

The show at 10 a.m. weekdays "features local organizations, businesses and happenings throughout the area," the release says. The team of Scalia, Hughes-Shaw and Hopkins debuts Aug. 22.

