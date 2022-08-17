'Cultivating Place' host Jennifer Jewell coming to Oxford

Fans of Jennifer Jewell, host of the Cultivating Place gardening show 7-8 a.m. Saturdays on WVXU-FM and WMUB-FM, can meet her Sept. 20.

The California-based writer, author, gardener, and gardening educator and advocate will speak during a wine and cheese reception 5-7 p.m. at the Oxford Seniors center, 922 Tollgate Drive, Oxford.

It is free and open to the public, but reservations are requested. RSVPs can be sent to Sabrina Jewell at sjewell@oxfordsenior.org.

"Jennifer Jewell’s sister Sabrina is a coworker here, and we are planning this evening event. It is shaping up into a very nice evening," says Steve Schnabl, Oxford Seniors executive director.

Since 1998, Jewell has written for Gardens Illustrated, House & Garden, Natural Home, Old House Journal, Colorado Homes & Lifestyles, and Pacific Horticulture. She was the native plant garden curator for the Gateway Science Museum at California State University, Chico, from 2010 to 2017. Her book, The Earth in Her Hands: 75 Extraordinary Women Working in the World of Plants, was published by Timber Press in 2020.

For six years she has written and hosted the award- winning weekly public radio program and podcast, Cultivating Place: Conversations on Natural History & the Human Impulse to Garden, a coproduction of North State Public Radio licensed to California State University, Chico.

She is "particularly interested in the intersections between gardens, the native plant environments around them, and human culture . . . (as) the daughter of a garden and floral designing mother and a wildlife biologist father," according to her North State Public Radio biography.

Before her podcast and national radio show, distributed by the Public Radio Exchange (PRX), she hosted a weekly regionally focused program on North State Public Radio called North State Garden from 2008-2016.

"I consider myself supremely lucky to do what I do, in the company of the plants and plants people," she says on her Cultivating Place website. "I enjoy the dry summers, cool (with luck) damp winters and enormous diversity of native plants in interior Northern California — where my dog, my cat and my two smart, funny, lovely and lively daughters remind me that it's time to come in from the garden for dinner and bed."

Event sponsors include Cincinnati Public Radio; the Des Fleurs Garden Club; Miami University: Institute for Food, Institute for the Environment & Sustainability, Ecology Research Center; Oxford Chamber of Commerce; Shademakers Nursery & Landscape; and Oxford Seniors.

Cultivating Place airs 7 a.m. Saturdays, and repeats 10 p.m. Wednesdays, on WVXU-FM (91.7) and Oxford's WMUB-FM (88.5).

