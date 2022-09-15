Fall TV's 'premiere week' actually stretches over 5 weeks

For years I've called it "TV's biggest week." But not this year. Fall TV's 2022 "premiere week" stretches over five weeks.

NBC's Quantum Leap remake and Ken Burns The U.S. and the Holocaust film are the only premieres the week of Sept. 18, when Nielsen starts the 2022-2023 TV ratings year.

But viewers will also see three dozen of their old favorites return — everything from NCIS and The Voice to 9-1-1 and The Goldbergs.

Three more new fall shows premiere the week of Sept. 25. Eight shows — more than half of the 14 new series — will premiere in October. (There's always a straggler held until the November ratings' "sweeps" month and this year its' NBC's George Lopez sitcom on Nov. 4.)

Other highlights for the week of Sept. 18 include the 55th season premiere for CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday; the second episode of Fox's Monarch country music soap opera Tuesday; a Wednesday packed with the returns of Fox's The Masked Singer, CBS' Survivor, ABC's Abbott Elementary, and NBC's trio of Chicago dramas; and Thursday brings a two-hour tribute to 100-year-old TV producer Norman Lear.

Dancing with the Stars also returns Monday Sept. 19 — but on Disney+ streaming.

The week of Sept. 25 brings ABC's new Celebrity Jeopardy! with Mayim Bialik and The Rookie: Feds; CBS' So Help Me Todd; PBS' American Experience: Citizen Hearst profile of publisher William Randolph Hearst; 15 returning series; and the Bengals-Dolphins primetime game Thursday.

Here's a week-by-week look at the fall TV rollout (new shows are in bold):

National Archives and Records Administration / A photo of Jews marched in 1943 to a holding area in Warsaw, Poland, from Ken Burns' "The U.S. and the Holocaust" on PBS.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes, CBS. 55th season premiere.

8 p.m.: THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST, PBS. PREMIERE. First of three-part, six-hour Ken Burns series about America being unwilling to open its doors to more than a fraction of those trying to flee Hitler's Germany.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8 p.m.: The Voice, NBC.

8 p.m.: Dancing With The Stars, Disney+. After 30 seasons on ABC, DWTS moves exclusively to Disney+ streaming with live weekly shows.

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood, CBS.

8 p.m.: 9-1-1, Fox.

8 p.m.: Monday Night Football, ABC, ESPN.

8 p.m.: THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST, PBS. PREMIERE. Second of three-part Ken Burns series about America's response to the Holocaust in Germany.

8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola, CBS.

9 p.m.: NCIS, CBS.

9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady, Fox.

10 p.m.: QUANTUM LEAP, NBC. PREMIERE. Raymond Lee (Top Gun: Maverick) leaps back to 1986 in this remake of Scott Bakula's 1990s time-traveling series.

10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i, CBS.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8 p.m.: The Resident, Fox.

8 p.m.: FBI, CBS.

8 p.m.: The Voice, NBC.

8 p.m.: THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST, PBS. PREMIERE. Conclusion of Ken Burns' three-part series.

9 p.m.: FBI: International, CBS.

9 p.m.: MONARCH, Fox. Time period premiere after Sept. 11 debut for the Susan Sarandon-Trace Adkins Nashville drama.

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted, CBS.

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam, NBC.

Gilles Mingasson / ABC "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson also plays a teacher on the show.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer, Fox.

8 p.m.: The Conners, ABC.

8 p.m.: Survivor, CBS.

8 p.m.: Chicago Med, NBC.

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs, ABC.

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary, ABC.

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire, NBC.

9 p.m.: Lego Masters, Fox.

9:31 p.m.: Home Economics, ABC.

10 p.m.: Big Sky, ABC.

10 p.m.: Chicago PD, NBC.

10 p.m.: The Amazing Race, CBS.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

8 p.m.: Law & Order, NBC.

9 p.m.: Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, ABC. Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer and others celebrate the creator of All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time and other sitcoms.

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU, NBC.

10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

8 p.m.: Shark Tank, ABC.

9:01 p.m.: 20/20, ABC.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery, NBC.

10 p.m.: 48 Hours, CBS.

10 p.m.: Saturday Night Live reruns, NBC.

Courtesy ABC / Mayin Bialik hosts "Celebrity Jeopardy!" starting Sept. 25 on ABC.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m.: CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, ABC. PREMIERE. Mayim Bialik hosts a celebrity version of TV's top-rated quiz show.

8 p.m.: Big Brother, season finale, CBS.

8 p.m.: The Simpsons, Fox.

8:30 p.m.: The Great North, Fox.

9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC.

9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers, Fox.

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy, Fox.

10 p.m.: The Rookie, ABC.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise, ABC.

9 p.m.: AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: CITIZEN HEARST, PBS. PREMIERE. First of two-part biography of William Randolph Hearst, the powerful publisher who owned the world's biggest newspaper and magazine company in the 1920s who inspired Orson Welles' Citizen Kane.

9 p.m.: La Brea, NBC.

10 p.m.: THE ROOKIE: FEDS, ABC. PREMIERE. Niecy Nash-Betts (Reno 911, Claws) stars as the FBI's oldest trainee.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

9 p.m.: AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: CITIZEN HEARST, PBS. PREMIERE. Conclusion of two-part biography of William Randolph Hearst.

Michael Courtney/CBS / CBS ENTERTAINMENT Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new "So Help Me Todd" comedy.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

8 p.m.: Thursday Night Football, Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, Amazon Prime and WCPO-TV.

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon, CBS.

8 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen, Fox.

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts, CBS.

9 p.m.: SO HELP ME TODD, CBS. PREMIERE. An attorney (Marcia Gay Harden) hires her scruffy, aimless son (Skylar Astin) as an investigator.

9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch, Fox.

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat, Fox.

10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas, CBS.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC.

8 p.m.: FAMILY LAW, CW. PREMIERE. An alcoholic attorney (Jewel Staite from Firefly) reluctantly goes to work for her father (Victor Garber, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Alias).

8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer, CBS.

9 p.m.: Coroner, CW.

9:30 p.m.: EAST NEW YORK, CBS. PREMIERE. Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits and Richard Kind play police officers in Brooklyn's 74th Precinct in a drama from the producers of NYPD Blue.

MONDAY, OCT. 3

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor, ABC.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl, CW.

Sara Mally/CBS / CBS ENTERTAINMENT Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn aboard the Regal Princess cruise ship used for CBS' 'The Real Love Boat" dating show.

9 p.m.: THE REAL LOVE BOAT, CBS. PREMIERE. Love is in the air when Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell greet 10 singles in this reality TV show based on the popular 1970s rom-com.

9 p.m.: Kung Fu, CW.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8 p.m.: Station 19, ABC.

8 p.m.: Walker, CW.

9 p.m.: WALKER: INDEPENDENCE, CW. PREMIERE. In a prequel to CW's hit Walker series, Katherine McNamara (Arrow) plays a widow seeking revenge in Independence, Texas.

9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy, ABC.

10 p.m. ALASKA DAILY, ABC. PREMIERE. Hilary Swank stars as a former New York journalist who revives her career at an Anchorage newspaper.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

8 p.m.: S.W.A.T., CBS.

8 p.m.: iHeartRadio Music Festival (first night), CW.

9 p.m.: FIRE COUNTRY, CBS. PREMIERE. Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) stars as a convict assigned to a Northern California prison release firefighting program.

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods, CBS.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

8 p.m.: iHeartRadio Music Festival (second night), CW.

Bettina Strauss/CBS / CBS ENTERTAINMENT Max Thieriot ("SEAL Team) stars as a convict assigned to a Northern California prison release firefighting program in CBS' "Fire Country."

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

8:15 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football, Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, NBC, WLWT-TV.

9 p.m.: East New York, time period premiere. CBS.

10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS.

MONDAY, OCT. 10

8 p.m.: All American, CW.

9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming, CW.

TUESDAY, OCT. 11

8 p.m.: THE WINCHESTERS, CW. PREMIERE. A Supernatural prequel starring Jensen Ackles, Meg Donnelly and Bridget Regan.

9 p.m.: Professionals, CW. A billionaire futurist (Brendan Fraser) and a counterintelligence expert (Tom Welling) investigate the destruction of a medical data satellite.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW.

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW.

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

8 p.m.: CRISS ANGEL'S MAGIC WITH THE STARS, CW. PREMIERE. Magician Criss Angel judges tricks performed by celebrities.

9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals, CW.

9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals, CW.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

8 p.m.: ESPN Monday Night Football, Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, ESPN, WCPO-TV.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

8 p.m.: LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ, NBC. PREMIERE. George Lopez stars in a working class family sitcom.

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock, NBC.

