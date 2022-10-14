Start the presses! LINK nky to publish a weekly newspaper

Start spreading the news: Northern Kentucky residents who miss the Recorder newspapers shut down by Gannett in May soon will have a new weekly newspaper.

LINK nky — the digital news site founded by former Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks and two others a year ago — will launch county-specific weekly print editions called the LINK Reader for Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties on Nov. 18.

It's a local journalism success story for the startup company while Gannett — the nation's largest newspaper group and owner of the Cincinnati Enquirer — continues to struggle. After the shutdown of suburban weeklies in May cut newsroom staffing nationwide, the company last week announced mandatory furloughs, voluntary resignation incentives, temporary suspension of the company's 401(k) matches and a hiring freeze.

"We launched on October 27, 2021, with three people — me, Michael Monks and Mark Collier, who was the publisher of Fort Thomas Matters. We now have 12 full-time permanent staff members, two interns, and 24 contributors," says Lacy Starling, president and CEO of LINK nky.

The "mini-tabloid format" paper for each county is an outgrowth of the past five bi-monthly LINK nky papers, a 32-page paper mailed to 167,000 households.

"We’re taking our bi-monthly format and expanding it — producing in-depth stories, news briefs, sports, arts, and a crossword puzzle and Sudoku — every single week. We’re even bringing back the Kentucky Post’s beloved Town Crier," Starling wrote in a post announcing the new publications.

The same cover story will appear in each edition, but the inside pages will be filled with stories, briefs and other content specific to the county. The new weeklies will have fewer pages and a much smaller circulation for now.

"We will be starting with 16 pages, and will grow as advertising sales allow," Starling says. "We'll be delivering 20,000 issues every week, which will be a combination of paid subscribers and free issues. The free issues will rotate equally around the ZIP codes in NKY, which means everyone in NKY will get a free issue about once every two months, or the same frequency they got the bi-monthly print. It is our way of meeting the mission of getting everyone in NKY the news while keeping our costs in line."

A subscription costs $25 for the first year, and $50 a year after that. Gift subscriptions also are available.

Kentucky law for a "paper of record requires that you have a separate edition for each county where you print and mail," Starling explains. That's why there were separate Boone, Kenton and Campbell County Recorder papers for years.

WVXU / Michael Monks, chief content officer for LINK nyk

For Monks, the LINK nky operation is a dream come true. The Covington native started his River City News website in 2011, and continued to be the reporter/editor/publisher covering his hometown while hosting WVXU's Cincinnati Edition for three years (2019-21). He announced on Oct. 20 last year that he was leaving WVXU for a "new opportunity" involving his River City News site. He's the chief content officer for LINK nky.

Starling, an entrepreneur and former newspaper reporter, likes to say that they're "giving Northern Kentucky back its voice."

But why, in this digital age, are they going old school with a weekly newspaper?

"The answer is simple. Northern Kentucky deserves it," she wrote.

"There are 405,000 people in NKY, and growing. Boone County is the fastest-growing part of the Cincinnati Metro. We have 36 cities in three counties, 17 school districts, nearly two dozen police departments, hundreds of companies employing thousands of people. And Northern Kentucky doesn’t have a regular, weekly print paper that covers the news, sports, arts and entertainment that happen on this side of the river.

"That’s flat wrong, and we’re going to fix it."

LINK nky was founded a year ago to provide NKY news "on whatever form that takes — our paywall-free digital site, our audio products, our live election forums, and now, our weekly newspaper. No matter how you get your news, we’re going to figure out a way to get it to you," Starling says.

"NKY deserves to have its story told, in all forms. The LINK Reader will be the weekly paper that tells that story."

